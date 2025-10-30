ETV Bharat / state

Five-Month-Old Girl Dies After Consuming Ayurvedic Cough Syrup In Chhindwara

CMHO Dr Naresh Gonne said that a Panchnama has been prepared based on the family's statements

Representational Image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 30, 2025 at 8:43 PM IST

Chhindwara: A five-month-old girl died in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district after reportedly consuming an Ayurvedic cough syrup for a cold, her family alleged. The incident took place in Bichhua. The incident has sparked concern in the district, which was already in the news this month for the deaths of around 24 children allegedly linked to a toxic cough syrup.

According to the family, Sandeep Minote of Bichhua had purchased an Ayurvedic cough syrup named Kasamrit and a packet of medicines from a local medical store on October 27, 2025, after his daughter Ruhi developed a cold. The shopkeeper advised him to administer the syrup mixed with honey. The child's condition worsened the following morning, and she was rushed to a government hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The family has lodged a complaint with the police.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Naresh Gonne said, "The girl died at the community hospital. A Panchnama has been prepared based on the family's statements. The medical shop has been sealed for now. The cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report is received. However, a case has been registered at the Bichhua police station. Sixteen packets of Ayurvedic medicine and one Ayurvedic cough syrup were recovered from the family."

So far, 24 children have died in Chhindwara, Pandhurna, and Betul in Madhya Pradesh after consuming Coldrif cough syrup. The Madhya Pradesh have arrested the owner of the company that manufactured Coldrif cough syrup, the doctor who prescribed the syrup, the pharmacist who sold it at the medical store, and the medical representative.

