ETV Bharat / state

Five Minor Girls Recovered From Andhra's Srikakulam; Had Disappeared From Bihar's Katihar

Katihar: Bihar Police notched up a spectacular win, when they tracked down a group of five minor girls in Katihar district — who had gone missing after leaving home to visit a Durga Puja fair — within six hours of the complaint being registered.

According to the complaint filed at Mansahi police station in Katihar, the five girls, aged around 12-14 years, had left their homes on October 19 to visit a Durga Puja fair. On October 20 (Tuesday), the families of the girls filed the written complaint that the girls hadn't returned home on Monday. Based on the complaint, the Mansahi Police registered a case, formed a special investigation team (SIT) for the probe, and initiated an investigation.

Acting swiftly, and treating the matter with seriousness, the police launched an investigation based on technical evidence and scientific analysis. During the probe, information emerged that the girls were in Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh. The RPF (Railway Protection Force) units at both Srikakulam and Katihar were alerted, and the girls successfully and safely recovered within hours.

"The SIT, using technical evidence and scientific analysis, located the girls within just six hours. Following their recovery, a police team departed for Andhra Pradesh to bring them back to Katihar. Further legal action in the matter is currently underway," a statement by the office of the Superintendent of Police, Katihar, said.

Vishal Anand, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) at Sadar PS in Katihar, said, "A case was registered at the Mansahi police station. All the minor girls have now been recovered safely. A police team is bringing them back to Katihar. Once they arrive, we will speak with them to determine how they reached that location and the reasons behind their departure from home."