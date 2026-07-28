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Five Of A Family Killed As Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge In Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

The accident took place on Monday night near Lahad in Banikhet town, on the Pathankot-Chamba National Highway.

A damaged vehicle which was plunged into gorge on the Bharmaur-Pathankot state highway in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district.
A damaged vehicle which was plunged into gorge on the Bharmaur-Pathankot state highway in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 28, 2026 at 2:07 PM IST

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Chamba: Five members of a family were killed when the vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, police officials said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday night near Lahad in Banikhet town, on the Pathankot-Chamba National Highway, when the family was returning from Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) Chandigarh after a check-up of their child at the hospital.

Indu, the pradhan of Gram Panchayat Gehra, said, "The family was returning from PGI Chandigarh when the accident took place."

The victims were identified as the ailing child and his family members Vachan Singh (60) Ripun Singh (30), Rimpi Devi and Kirti (23). The family belongs to Gehra village in Chamba, officials said.

According to police, the cause of the accident has not yet been ascertained. Preliminary reports suggest the car plunged into the 400-metre-deep gorge after the driver lost control.

Chamba SP Vijay Kumar Saklani said, "The accident took place late Monday night. The bodies have been recovered and sent to Dalhousie hospital for postmortem. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident."

On receiving news of the accident, police and rescue teams immediately rushed to the scene. Rescuers faced significant challenges due to the remote terrain and the nighttime accident. Residents also assisted the police and rescue teams in the operation.

Also Read:

  1. Three Killed, 13 Injured After Truck Rams Stationary Van In Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram
  2. 40 Injured As Bus Carrying Amarnath Pilgrims Plunges Into Gorge, Lands On House In Kashmir's Ganderbal

TAGGED:

HIMACHAL ROAD ACCIDENT
CAR FELL INTO DITCH IN CHAMBA
CHAMBA FIVE PEOPLE DIED
CHAMBA ROAD ACCIDENT

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