ETV Bharat / state

Five Of A Family Killed As Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge In Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

A damaged vehicle which was plunged into gorge on the Bharmaur-Pathankot state highway in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district. ( ETV Bharat )

Chamba: Five members of a family were killed when the vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, police officials said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday night near Lahad in Banikhet town, on the Pathankot-Chamba National Highway, when the family was returning from Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) Chandigarh after a check-up of their child at the hospital.

Indu, the pradhan of Gram Panchayat Gehra, said, "The family was returning from PGI Chandigarh when the accident took place."

The victims were identified as the ailing child and his family members Vachan Singh (60) Ripun Singh (30), Rimpi Devi and Kirti (23). The family belongs to Gehra village in Chamba, officials said.