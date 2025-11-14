Five Members Of A Family Were Found Dead In Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti; Forensic Probe On
A couple and their three children were found dead in a locked room in Shravasti, prompting police, forensic teams and dog squad investigation.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 3:45 PM IST
Shravasti: A shocking incident has come to light in the Shravasti district in Uttar Pradesh. The bodies of a family of five were found inside a room in a village. A couple and their three children were found dead under mysterious circumstances, sparking panic in the area. Police, a forensic team, and a dog squad arrived promptly to investigate the scene.
According to family members, the five had returned from Mumbai just five days ago. According to police, Ros Ali (40), his wife, Shehnaz (38), their daughters, Gulnaz (11) and Tabassum (10), and their one-and-a-half-year-old son, Moin, were sleeping inside the house.
"On Friday morning, when no one came out of the room, the family members grew suspicious. They knocked several times, but the door remained closed. When they looked inside through a window, they saw all of them lying on the bed," police said.
According to the police, with the help of villagers, they broke open the door and found all five dead. Police were informed immediately.
Upon receiving the information, the police called the dog squad and the forensic team to collect evidence. The deaths of five people at once have created an atmosphere of fear across the area. Family members said that late on Thursday night, everyone went to their rooms after dinner and did not come out afterwards.
Superintendent of Police Rahul Bhati and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Piyush Agrawal arrived and promised a thorough investigation. SP Bhati said further action will follow the post-mortem report.
Also Report: