Five Members Of A Family Were Found Dead In Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti; Forensic Probe On

Shravasti: A shocking incident has come to light in the Shravasti district in Uttar Pradesh. The bodies of a family of five were found inside a room in a village. A couple and their three children were found dead under mysterious circumstances, sparking panic in the area. Police, a forensic team, and a dog squad arrived promptly to investigate the scene.

According to family members, the five had returned from Mumbai just five days ago. According to police, Ros Ali (40), his wife, Shehnaz (38), their daughters, Gulnaz (11) and Tabassum (10), and their one-and-a-half-year-old son, Moin, were sleeping inside the house.

"On Friday morning, when no one came out of the room, the family members grew suspicious. They knocked several times, but the door remained closed. When they looked inside through a window, they saw all of them lying on the bed," police said.