ETV Bharat / state

Five Members Of A Family Die By Suicide In Srisailam Rest House

Srisailam: Five members of the same family died by suicide at a rest house in the temple town of Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

Two of them were found hanging from a fan in the room, while three women hanged themselves in the washroom, police said. The incident came to light late when the rest house administrators checked the room following an odour three days ago.

A case has been registered in the incident by police, and an investigation has been launched. The deceased have been identified as Pallapu Sudhakar (50), Gogula Adilakshmi (36), Malleshwari (45), Sridevi (33) and Manikantha (15) — all from Battalapalli in Sri Sathya Sai district. Manikantha was the son of Malleshwari.

The administrators said the victims had been staying at the Vaddera Satram for almost a month. Financial difficulties are suspected to be the reason for their suicide, police said.

DSP Ramanjaneyulu, who went to the spot, said that Sudhakar, his three sisters and nephew died by suicide in Room No. 11 of Vaddera Satram."They all reached Srisailam in an auto on July 28 and were staying in the Vaddera Satram for Rs 800 per day. They continued to live due to poor health conditions," he added.