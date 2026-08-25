Five Members Of A Family Die By Suicide In Srisailam Rest House
Police said financial difficulties are suspected to be the reason behind the incident, for which a case was registered, and an investigation has been initiated.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST
Srisailam: Five members of the same family died by suicide at a rest house in the temple town of Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.
Two of them were found hanging from a fan in the room, while three women hanged themselves in the washroom, police said. The incident came to light late when the rest house administrators checked the room following an odour three days ago.
A case has been registered in the incident by police, and an investigation has been launched. The deceased have been identified as Pallapu Sudhakar (50), Gogula Adilakshmi (36), Malleshwari (45), Sridevi (33) and Manikantha (15) — all from Battalapalli in Sri Sathya Sai district. Manikantha was the son of Malleshwari.
The administrators said the victims had been staying at the Vaddera Satram for almost a month. Financial difficulties are suspected to be the reason for their suicide, police said.
DSP Ramanjaneyulu, who went to the spot, said that Sudhakar, his three sisters and nephew died by suicide in Room No. 11 of Vaddera Satram."They all reached Srisailam in an auto on July 28 and were staying in the Vaddera Satram for Rs 800 per day. They continued to live due to poor health conditions," he added.
Ramanjaneyulu said two of Sudhakar's sisters were staying with him after being deserted by their husbands. "They took this drastic step due to financial constraints. The family members have been informed, and the incident is being investigated from all angles," he added.
Notably, Vaddera Inn was previously seized by the temple authorities for an investigation into a series of disputes. However, later the former management took over.
Temple chairman Ramesh Naidu and executive officer Srinivasa Rao said devotees are allowed to stay in the dormitories for 48 hours. However, the managers violated the rules by allotting rooms to the victims beyond the stipulated time. All private inns in the area have been asked to allocate rooms as per the rules.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline, at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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