Five Killed, Three Critically Injured As Scorpio Rams Trailer In Rajasthan's Balotra
Five young men died and three were critically injured after a Scorpio rammed into a trailer on Rajasthan's Balotra highway late Sunday night.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 10:18 AM IST
Balotra: In a tragic road accident in Rajasthan's Balotra district, five young men were killed and three others sustained critical injuries after a speeding Scorpio SUV rammed into the rear of a heavy vehicle on the Bhandiyawas stretch of the National Highway under Pachpadra police station late Sunday.
Police said the victims were returning to Baytu after offering prayers at the Padasla Bhomiaji temple in Osian when the accident occurred near Bhandiyawas-Kudi around midnight. Eight people from Kanod village in the Baytu area were travelling in the Scorpio.
According to Pachpadra Deputy Superintendent of Police Yogesh Choudhary, the Scorpio crashed into the rear of a trailer moving ahead of it. Preliminary investigation suggests that all the deceased were residents of Kanod village.
Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas, along with other evidence, to determine the exact cause of the crash.
The impact of the collision was so severe that the front portion of the Scorpio was completely crushed, trapping the occupants inside. Passers-by and local residents rushed to the scene after hearing cries for help and, along with rescue teams and police personnel, extricated the injured from the mangled vehicle.
Three occupants died in the accident, while five others were injured. The injured were initially admitted to Nahata District Hospital in Balotra before being referred to Jodhpur due to the seriousness of their condition.
Two of the injured later succumbed to their injuries while being shifted to or undergoing treatment in Jodhpur, taking the death toll to five. Three others remain under treatment at a hospital in Jodhpur and are reported to be in critical condition.
The deceased have been identified as Kishan, Bhavesh, Revant Marudhar; Swaroop Godara and Bharat Godara, all residents of Kanod village in the Baytu area.
Police have taken custody of the bodies and shifted them to the mortuary at Nahata District Hospital. The victims' families have been informed, and post-mortem examinations will be conducted after their arrival.
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