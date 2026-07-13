ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed, Three Critically Injured As Scorpio Rams Trailer In Rajasthan's Balotra

Balotra: In a tragic road accident in Rajasthan's Balotra district, five young men were killed and three others sustained critical injuries after a speeding Scorpio SUV rammed into the rear of a heavy vehicle on the Bhandiyawas stretch of the National Highway under Pachpadra police station late Sunday.

Police said the victims were returning to Baytu after offering prayers at the Padasla Bhomiaji temple in Osian when the accident occurred near Bhandiyawas-Kudi around midnight. Eight people from Kanod village in the Baytu area were travelling in the Scorpio.

According to Pachpadra Deputy Superintendent of Police Yogesh Choudhary, the Scorpio crashed into the rear of a trailer moving ahead of it. Preliminary investigation suggests that all the deceased were residents of Kanod village.

Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas, along with other evidence, to determine the exact cause of the crash.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the front portion of the Scorpio was completely crushed, trapping the occupants inside. Passers-by and local residents rushed to the scene after hearing cries for help and, along with rescue teams and police personnel, extricated the injured from the mangled vehicle.