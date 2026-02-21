ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed, Six Injured In Gujarat As Car Crashes Into Divider On Unjha-Mehsana Highway

The mangled car after crashing into a divider on the Unjha-Mehsana highway near Unava. ( ETV Bharat )

Mehsana: Five members of a family from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, were killed and six others seriously injured after their car rammed into a central divider on the Unjha-Mehsana highway near Unava village early Saturday morning. Police said the vehicle lost control before crashing into the divider, leaving it severely damaged.

According to police officials, the family was returning to the Ramol area of Ahmedabad after attending a wedding in Rajasthan when the accident occurred. The driver reportedly lost control of the car near Unava, causing it to crash into the central divider. The force of the collision severely damaged the vehicle, with its front end completely crushed.

Eyewitnesses said the impact was so intense that debris was scattered across the highway, triggering panic among passing motorists. Traffic movement was temporarily disrupted until authorities cleared the wreckage.

Four Die On Spot, One Succumbs During Treatment

Four people, Ramlal Kumawat, Kailash Kumawat, Komal Kumawat and a child, died at the spot. An elderly woman, identified as Mantharadevi, was critically injured and rushed to Mehsana Civil Hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment, taking the total death toll to five.

Six other occupants of the vehicle, including the driver, sustained serious injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said their condition remains critical and they are under medical supervision.