ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed, Four Injured In Truck-SUV Crash On Madhya Pradesh Highway

Sehore: At least five people were killed and four others injured after a truck collided with an SUV on the Ashta-Shujalpur highway near Mena Godi village in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district, police said.

The crash was so strong that it created a loud noise heard from a distance, prompting locals to rush to the scene. Eyewitnesses said that they were shocked by the gruesome sight as victims were trapped inside the SUV (Bolero), with blood scattered across the road.

“We alerted the police and the emergency services immediately. A crowd gathered to assist in rescue efforts before police and ambulance crews arrived,” said a local. He said police and bystanders managed to extract the critically injured from the mangled Bolero. The four injured were rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment.