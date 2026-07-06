Five Killed, Four Injured In Truck-SUV Crash On Madhya Pradesh Highway
Five died and four injured when a truck collided with an SUV near Mena Godi village, Madhya Pradesh; victims were traveling for medical appointments.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 7:26 PM IST
Sehore: At least five people were killed and four others injured after a truck collided with an SUV on the Ashta-Shujalpur highway near Mena Godi village in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district, police said.
The crash was so strong that it created a loud noise heard from a distance, prompting locals to rush to the scene. Eyewitnesses said that they were shocked by the gruesome sight as victims were trapped inside the SUV (Bolero), with blood scattered across the road.
“We alerted the police and the emergency services immediately. A crowd gathered to assist in rescue efforts before police and ambulance crews arrived,” said a local. He said police and bystanders managed to extract the critically injured from the mangled Bolero. The four injured were rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment.
Parvati Police Station in-charge Harisingh Parmar confirmed the three fatalities and said the injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital. “The cause of the accident is under investigation, but priority is being given to medical care for those hurt,” he said.
Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ashta Damodar Gupta said the Bolero was carrying nine people, all residents of the Rajgarh district, who were travelling to Ashta for a medical appointment. “The truck veered off the road and fell into a roadside depression after the crash,” he said.
Gupta identified the victims as Rajaram Sundar, Bhagwan, Inder Singh, Radheshyam, Banesingh, Gulabchand, Hemraj, Deviram, and Amarsingh. Police initially reported four fatalities, but the toll rose to five after another injured person died during treatment.
Also Read