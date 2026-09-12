ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed As Van Collides Head-On With Truck In Assam's Sonitpur

Tezpur: As many as five persons were killed after a Maruti Suzuki Eeco van collided head-on with a truck at Balipara in Sonitpur district of Assam late on Friday night.

The accident occurred near Nayara petrol pump at Meet Chapli, close to Balipara. According to preliminary information, the truck, bearing registration number AR-04A-2696, collided with the Eeco van bearing registration number AS-12-AP-6300. The impact of the collision was so severe that all five youths travelling in the Eeco died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Har Gobinda Hajoari, Nayan Swargiary, Pappu Bora, Pranjal Bania and Sanjay Mech, residents of Ghoramari-Batabari area in Sonitpur district.

Following the accident, the truck driver allegedly fled the spot. Police reached the location and recovered the bodies. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the crash and trace the absconding driver. The incident comes shortly after a horrific accident in Sonapur, near Guwahati, last month, which claimed the lives of more than five individuals.