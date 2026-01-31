Five Killed As Truck Rams Into Two-Wheelers In Odisha's Berhampur
The truck was travelling on the wrong side of NH-16 and rammed into three motorcycles one after the other before hitting a bridge.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
Berhampur: As many as five persons were killed while a few sustained injuries after a truck ran over three two-wheelers at Haladiapadar on National Highway-16 that passes through Berhampur city on Saturday.
Eyewitnesses claimed that the truck was travelling on the wrong side of the highway and it rammed into three motorcycles one after the other before hitting a bridge. According to police, the speeding truck hit the bikes and dragged them for around 200 metres. The driver fled the spot immediately after the incident but was later arrested.
ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁର ନିକଟ ହଳଦିଆପଦରଠାରେ ଘଟିଥିବା ଏକ ଦୁଃଖଦ ସଡ଼କ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ଏକାଧିକ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ପ୍ରାଣହାନି ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ @MohanMOdisha ଗଭୀର ଶୋକ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିବା ସହ ମୃତକଙ୍କ ପରିବାର ବର୍ଗଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି। ଏଥିସହ ପ୍ରତି ମୃତକଙ୍କ ପରିବାରର ନିକଟତମ ଆତ୍ମୀୟଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ…— CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) January 31, 2026
The deceased were identified as Jagan Nahak (20) and Rakesh Nahak (20) of Phulta village in Kanishi block, Surya Narayan Panda (25) of Ayodhyanagar in Berhampur, Sibaram Panda of Patrapur block and Satya Beja of Samasingi in Ganjam district. Ganjam district transport officer Debashish Swain said an investigation has been initiated into the incident. He said as per initial probe, the incident occurred due to reckless driving of the truck driver.
ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁର ହଳଦିଆପଦର ନିକଟରେ ଘଟିଥିବା ମର୍ମନ୍ତୁଦ ସଡ଼କ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ଏକାଧିକ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ପ୍ରାଣହାନୀ ହେବା ସହ ଅନେକ ଆହତ ହୋଇଥିବା ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ମୃତକଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। ଏଥିସହ ଆହତ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିମାନଙ୍କ ଆଶୁଆରୋଗ୍ୟ କାମନା କରୁଛି।…— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 31, 2026
Southern Range IG Niti Sekhar reached the spot and monitored the rescue of the injured. Police said the condition of one of the injured is critical. Taking to X, CMO Odisha said, "Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed grief after learning about the loss of lives in a tragic road accident at Haldiapadar near Berhampur in Ganjam district."
ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁରରେ ଏକ ଅଭାବନୀୟ ସଡ଼କ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ମୃତ୍ୟୁବରଣ କରିଥିବା ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ ଓ ମର୍ମାହତ । ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। ଏହି ଦୁଃଖଦ ସମୟରେ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ପରିବାର ବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ଅସୀମ ଧୈର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଓ ସାହସ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରନ୍ତୁ । ଆହତମାନଙ୍କର ଆଶୁ ଆରୋଗ୍ୟ କାମନା କରୁଛି ।…— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 31, 2026
Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in separate social media posts also expressed grief over the death of the five persons in the accident.
