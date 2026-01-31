ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed As Truck Rams Into Two-Wheelers In Odisha's Berhampur

Eyewitnesses claimed that the truck was travelling on the wrong side of the highway and it rammed into three motorcycles one after the other before hitting a bridge. According to police, the speeding truck hit the bikes and dragged them for around 200 metres. The driver fled the spot immediately after the incident but was later arrested.

Berhampur: As many as five persons were killed while a few sustained injuries after a truck ran over three two-wheelers at Haladiapadar on National Highway-16 that passes through Berhampur city on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Jagan Nahak (20) and Rakesh Nahak (20) of Phulta village in Kanishi block, Surya Narayan Panda (25) of Ayodhyanagar in Berhampur, Sibaram Panda of Patrapur block and Satya Beja of Samasingi in Ganjam district. Ganjam district transport officer Debashish Swain said an investigation has been initiated into the incident. He said as per initial probe, the incident occurred due to reckless driving of the truck driver.

Southern Range IG Niti Sekhar reached the spot and monitored the rescue of the injured. Police said the condition of one of the injured is critical. Taking to X, CMO Odisha said, "Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed grief after learning about the loss of lives in a tragic road accident at Haldiapadar near Berhampur in Ganjam district."

It added that Majhi also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF). The CM has directed authorities to ensure best medical care to all the injured, it added.

Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in separate social media posts also expressed grief over the death of the five persons in the accident.

