Uttar Pradesh: 5 Killed As Tree Uprooted By Storm Crushes E-Rickshaw In Firozabad
Five people were killed and several injured after a tree collapsed on a passenger vehicle during a strong storm in Firozabad.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Firozabad: Five people were killed and several others were injured after a tree uprooted by a severe storm crashed onto a passenger e-rickshaw near Chidhrai village in Firozabad on Monday evening.
The accident occurred at around 7:30 pm when strong winds swept through the area. According to eyewitnesses, the tree fell onto the e-rickshaw, which was carrying seven to eight passengers, including women, children and elderly people.
The incident triggered panic as locals rushed to help but were unable to remove the tree on their own. After receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and removed the tree using a crane.
The injured were shifted to the medical college, where doctors declared five people dead. The deceased have been identified as Haresh, Vishnu, Gajendra, Aman, and Ganga Singh.
Raj Kapoor, grandson of Haresh, a resident of Ikhu village, said he was returning home from Fariha when the accident occurred.
Medical College Principal Yogesh Goyal said that five victims were brought to the facility and four were declared dead upon arrival, while one passed away at the hospital.
District Magistrate Santosh Kumar Sharma confirmed the death. "All affected individuals will receive assistance under natural disaster relief provisions," Sharma said.
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