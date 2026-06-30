ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: 5 Killed As Tree Uprooted By Storm Crushes E-Rickshaw In Firozabad

Firozabad: Five people were killed and several others were injured after a tree uprooted by a severe storm crashed onto a passenger e-rickshaw near Chidhrai village in Firozabad on Monday evening.

The accident occurred at around 7:30 pm when strong winds swept through the area. According to eyewitnesses, the tree fell onto the e-rickshaw, which was carrying seven to eight passengers, including women, children and elderly people.

The incident triggered panic as locals rushed to help but were unable to remove the tree on their own. After receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and removed the tree using a crane.

The injured were shifted to the medical college, where doctors declared five people dead. The deceased have been identified as Haresh, Vishnu, Gajendra, Aman, and Ganga Singh.