Five Killed As Sleeper Bus Crushes Car, Overturns On Agra-Lucknow Expressway
Five car occupants, including a child, were killed after a sleeper bus rammed into the vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 11:18 AM IST
Unnao: Five people, including a six-year-old child, were killed after the car they were travelling in was hit by a sleeper bus on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district early Wednesday.
The bus rammed the car before overturning into a roadside ditch, leaving at least eight others injured. The accident occurred around 4:30 am within the Bangarmau police station limits.
According to the preliminary investigation, the Bihar-registered sleeper bus was travelling from Haryana to Bihar when the driver allegedly dozed off, causing the vehicle to lose control. The bus veered off the expressway, overturned into a ditch and struck a car travelling from Lucknow towards Agra.
The impact completely mangled the car. Five occupants, Divya (6), Anju (40), Amrita (13), Dhunmun (60) and driver Vinod (45), died on the spot.
The crash triggered panic at the scene, and local residents and police launched rescue efforts. The injured were pulled out of the wreckage and rushed to the Bangarmau Community Health Centre. After initial treatment, those with serious injuries were referred to the district hospital.
Officials said four other occupants of the car and four passengers on the bus were injured and are undergoing treatment.
District Magistrate Ghanshyam Meena, Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash Singh and Bangarmau Sub-Divisional Magistrate Brijmohan Shukla reached the accident site to supervise rescue and relief operations.
Bangarmau Circle Officer Harsh Modi said, "Five people have died in the accident. All the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital. A detailed investigation into the cause of the accident is underway."
He added, "The preliminary investigation indicates that the bus driver may have dozed off. However, police are also examining other possible reasons behind the accident."
Police later removed the damaged bus and car from the expressway, restoring traffic after a brief disruption. Authorities have informed the families of the deceased.
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