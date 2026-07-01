ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed As Sleeper Bus Crushes Car, Overturns On Agra-Lucknow Expressway

The mangled car that was hit by the speeding bus ( ETV Bharat )

Unnao: Five people, including a six-year-old child, were killed after the car they were travelling in was hit by a sleeper bus on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district early Wednesday.

The bus rammed the car before overturning into a roadside ditch, leaving at least eight others injured. The accident occurred around 4:30 am within the Bangarmau police station limits.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Bihar-registered sleeper bus was travelling from Haryana to Bihar when the driver allegedly dozed off, causing the vehicle to lose control. The bus veered off the expressway, overturned into a ditch and struck a car travelling from Lucknow towards Agra.

The impact completely mangled the car. Five occupants, Divya (6), Anju (40), Amrita (13), Dhunmun (60) and driver Vinod (45), died on the spot.

The crash triggered panic at the scene, and local residents and police launched rescue efforts. The injured were pulled out of the wreckage and rushed to the Bangarmau Community Health Centre. After initial treatment, those with serious injuries were referred to the district hospital.