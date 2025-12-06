ETV Bharat / state

Four Ayyappa Devotees Among Five Killed As Car Rams Into Stationary Vehicle In TN's Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram: Five people, including four Lord Ayyappa devotees, were killed and seven sustained injuries when their stationary vehicle was hit by another car near Keezhkarai in the Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, police said. The injured were admitted to a hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment, they added.

Police said the four victims hailed from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam and were heading to Rameshwaram in a vehicle. Early on Saturday morning, their car was parked on the roadside near Kumbidumadurai on the Keezhkarai Beach Road in Ramanathapuram for refreshments. At that time, a speeding car in which the DMK municipal council president was travelling collided with the stationary vehicle, leading to the fatalities.

Three of the five passengers inside the vehicle died on the spot, along with the driver of the DMK municipal chairman's car. A team from Keezhakkarai police station rushed to the spot and rescued eight seriously injured passengers who were admitted to the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. One of them succumbed at the hospital, and the condition of the two is stated to be critical.