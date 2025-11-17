Five Killed As Car Plows Into Wedding Processions In Bihar
Published : November 17, 2025 at 2:33 PM IST
Bettiah: At least five people were killed and several others injured after a speeding car crashed into a wedding procession in the Bettiah district of Bihar on Sunday, police said.
The incident took place on NH-227 near Bishunpurwa village when the guests were standing along the Lauriya–Bettiah road, preparing to move toward the bride’s home.
“The car lost control and ran over the crowd. Some residents rushed to the scene for rescue. Police reported that five people had died immediately, while a dozen others sustained injuries.
The driver fled after the crash, triggering outrage among the villagers, who damaged the vehicle. Police have launched a search for the driver and are investigating the cause of the crash.
Narrating the incident, locals say it was horrific to witness the joyful gathering plunging into chaos and mourning within seconds. “It was heartening to see happy faces turning gloomy. We tried to help, but many people were already dead,” said a resident.
Police say emergency teams and local police arrived soon after and sent the injured to a nearby community health centre. “Several of the victims were referred to Bettiah Government Medical College and Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Officials said some injuries are critical,” they said.
Police identified three of the deceased as Dinesh Kushwaha (40), Rajesh Mahato (35), and another man also named Dinesh Kushwaha (35). “Efforts are underway to identify the remaining victims.”
The injured include Vikas Kumar, Rajesh Sahni, Akhilesh Kumar Pandit, Ravi Ranjan Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Sunil Shah, Poonam Devi, Munna Kumar, and Rishu Kumar, among others.
