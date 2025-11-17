ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed As Car Plows Into Wedding Processions In Bihar

Bettiah: At least five people were killed and several others injured after a speeding car crashed into a wedding procession in the Bettiah district of Bihar on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place on NH-227 near Bishunpurwa village when the guests were standing along the Lauriya–Bettiah road, preparing to move toward the bride’s home.

“The car lost control and ran over the crowd. Some residents rushed to the scene for rescue. Police reported that five people had died immediately, while a dozen others sustained injuries.

The driver fled after the crash, triggering outrage among the villagers, who damaged the vehicle. Police have launched a search for the driver and are investigating the cause of the crash.