ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed As Car Falls Into Ravine On Devprayag-Pauri Road In Uttarakhand

A crowd of locals rushed to the spot and informed the police. Soon a police team rushed to the spot. However, since the ravine is deep, a team of SDRF was called to the spot for the rescue operation. Personnel of SDRF descended into the ravine and brought back six persons who were travelling in the car. However, five of them had died and one was critically injured.

The mishap occurred in the morning near Sabdarkhal on Devprayag-Pauri road when the car fell into a ravine. While five were killed in the accused, another was critically injured. The car was on its way to Pauri from Devprayag and it seems its driver lost control of the vehicle as a result of which it fell into the ravine.

Pauri Garhwal : As many as five persons were killed after a car in which they were travelling fell into a ravine at Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand on Friday.

The injured individual was rushed to Bagi Hospital from where he was referred to a hospital in Srinagar. Teams of police and SDRF are searching the area to ascertain whether anyone else was travelling in the car.

The occupants of the vehicles are from Haridwar and were traveling to Pauri for work. "At around 11:30 am today, Devprayag police station received information on 112 that a vehicle had fallen into a ditch on the Pauri road. Following the information, police and SDRF forces rushed to the spot. Five people died on the spot in the accident. All the deceased were residents of the Laksar police station area of ​​Haridwar district. One person was injured and has been sent to Srinagar Hospital," said SSP, Pauri Sarvesh Panwar, SSP Pauri.

Police said the deceased are, Afzal (49), son of Akbar Sufi; Gufran (34), son of Akbar; Sabbu (40), wife of Afzal; Anamiya (3), daughter of Afzal and Shadab (14), son of Afzal. Aram (16) was critically injured in the mishap. Police said a third passenger who was in the vehicle is missing and a search is on to trace him/her.

The Devprayag-Pauri road is an important route connecting the two areas, but accidents in the hill region can make rescue operations difficult because of steep slopes and deep gorges.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took to his X handle to condole the loss of lives in the mishap. He said, "The news of the horrific road accident on the Devprayag-Pauri route is extremely heartbreaking. The district administration has been directed to ensure proper and prompt treatment for the injured in the accident, as well as to airlift the seriously injured to higher centers for referral as per their needs. I pray to God that the departed souls find a place at His divine feet and that the bereaved families are granted the strength to bear this unbearable sorrow. I pray to Lord Badri Vishal for the swift recovery of all the injured".