ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed After Container Truck Hits Autorickshaws In Agra

Agra: Five people were killed when a container truck lost control and collided with two autorickshaws on Jalesar Road under Khandauli police station of Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Saturday at 11 am, police said.

An official of the Khandauli police station said, "The impact of the collision threw both the auto-rickshaws about 50 feet off the road, where they hit a tree and fell into a ditch. The passengers sustained serious injuries to the head, arms and legs. The roof of one auto-rickshaw was ripped off, while the other was split into two."

More than eight seriously injured passengers were rushed to the SN Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared five dead. Others are undergoing treatment. After the accident, locals caught the container truck driver and beat him up before handing him over to the personnel from Khandauli police station.