Five Killed After Container Truck Hits Autorickshaws In Agra
Published : January 31, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Agra: Five people were killed when a container truck lost control and collided with two autorickshaws on Jalesar Road under Khandauli police station of Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Saturday at 11 am, police said.
An official of the Khandauli police station said, "The impact of the collision threw both the auto-rickshaws about 50 feet off the road, where they hit a tree and fell into a ditch. The passengers sustained serious injuries to the head, arms and legs. The roof of one auto-rickshaw was ripped off, while the other was split into two."
More than eight seriously injured passengers were rushed to the SN Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared five dead. Others are undergoing treatment. After the accident, locals caught the container truck driver and beat him up before handing him over to the personnel from Khandauli police station.
Agra police commissioner Ram Badan Singh said police reached the spot and took all the injured passengers to the hospital. "Five people died in the accident, and details about the deceased are being collected. They were returning from the Char Dham Yatra. The truck driver has been arrested, and action is being initiated against him," he added.
In a seperate incident, a 13-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a tractor-trolley in the Dokati area of Ballia, police said on Saturday. Mithilesh Kumar (13), a resident of Suremanpur Lachhu Tola village, was on his bicycle around 5 pm on Friday when the tractor-trolley knocked him down, killing him on the spot.
Bairia circle officer Mohammad Fahim Qureshi said police rushed to the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem. A case has been registered against an unidentified driver on the complaint of the deceased's uncle, Shiv Kumar Paswan and further legal action is being taken in the matter, he added.
