ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed After Car Carrying Wedding Party Members Plunges Into Pond In Odisha's Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: At least five persons drowned to death after an SUV carrying members of a wedding party lost control and plunged into a pond in Odisha's Dhenkanal district in the wee hours of Thursday.

The incident took place at around 2:30 AM in Chhatiya village under Motanga police limits in Dhenkanal district when the groom's party was travelling from Bangur Singh village to Indipur village under Dhenkanal Sadar police station for a wedding. Sources said while five occupants drowned, two others were rescued by local villagers and are said to be out of danger.

As per preliminary information, the SUV being driven at a high speed when the driver allegedly lost control while negotiating a winding stretch of the road. The vehicle overturned and plunged into a roadside pond.

Local residents of Chhatiya village rushed to the spot soon after the accident. They broke open the car door and rescued the occupants trapped inside before shifting them to hospital in 108 ambulance.

However, five youths are believed to have drowned in the pond. The deceased have been identified as driver Chandrakant Swain, Avinash Sahu, Rakesh Sahu, Shriram Sahu, all residents of Bangur Singh village under Motanga police station, and Abhijit Sahu of Siminai village under Dhenkanal Sadar police station.

Two survivors, Babul Sahu and Soumya Ranjan Sahu, both from Bangur Singh village, were rescued from the vehicle. Doctors said their condition is stable and they are out of danger. Sources said the two survived after managing to get out of the vehicle during the accident.