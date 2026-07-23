Five Killed After Car Carrying Wedding Party Members Plunges Into Pond In Odisha's Dhenkanal
Journey to a wedding turned into tragedy after an SUV carrying members of groom's party lost control and plunged into a pond, reports Urmila Patra.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST
Dhenkanal: At least five persons drowned to death after an SUV carrying members of a wedding party lost control and plunged into a pond in Odisha's Dhenkanal district in the wee hours of Thursday.
The incident took place at around 2:30 AM in Chhatiya village under Motanga police limits in Dhenkanal district when the groom's party was travelling from Bangur Singh village to Indipur village under Dhenkanal Sadar police station for a wedding. Sources said while five occupants drowned, two others were rescued by local villagers and are said to be out of danger.
As per preliminary information, the SUV being driven at a high speed when the driver allegedly lost control while negotiating a winding stretch of the road. The vehicle overturned and plunged into a roadside pond.
Local residents of Chhatiya village rushed to the spot soon after the accident. They broke open the car door and rescued the occupants trapped inside before shifting them to hospital in 108 ambulance.
However, five youths are believed to have drowned in the pond. The deceased have been identified as driver Chandrakant Swain, Avinash Sahu, Rakesh Sahu, Shriram Sahu, all residents of Bangur Singh village under Motanga police station, and Abhijit Sahu of Siminai village under Dhenkanal Sadar police station.
Two survivors, Babul Sahu and Soumya Ranjan Sahu, both from Bangur Singh village, were rescued from the vehicle. Doctors said their condition is stable and they are out of danger. Sources said the two survived after managing to get out of the vehicle during the accident.
Receiving information, Dhenkanal Sadar police reached the spot and recovered the accident-hit SUV from the pond.
Prakash Chandra Barik, a local, said, "The accident happened at around 2:30 AM when the groom's party was travelling from Bangur Singh to Indipur village under Sadar police station. The SUV was moving at high speed when the driver lost control, and the vehicle overturned and fell into the pond. As soon as we got the information, we rushed to the spot, broke open the car door and rescued the occupants."
"There were seven youths inside the vehicle. Five of them died, while two were rescued safely. The injured were later taken to the Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital in an ambulance," he added.
While the survivors are undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital, grief spread across the villages of the victims as the bodies were sent for post-mortem. "The bodies will be handed over to their families after the post mortem examination is completed," said an official.
Meanwhile, Police have launched an investigation into the incident.