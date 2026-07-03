ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed, 11 Hurt After Truck Ploughs Into Stranded Bus Passengers In UP's Etah

Family members and friends of the victims wait outside the Etah Medical College after the accident. ( ETV Bharat )

Etah: At least five passengers were killed and 11 others injured after a speeding truck ran over people standing beside a broken-down Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus in Etah district late on Thursday night, officials said.

The accident took place near Keelar Mau in the Bagwala area when the Delhi-bound bus, travelling from Farrukhabad, developed a mechanical fault and stopped on the roadside. Several passengers had stepped out of the bus while it was being repaired when the out-of-control truck ploughed into them.

The deceased have been identified as Satyendra, Rajesh, Sukhram, Shailesh and Prabhakar, all residents of different districts. The injured were rushed to the Etah Medical College, where doctors declared five passengers dead. Eleven others are undergoing treatment.

One of the injured passengers, Anand, said, "The bus had broken down on the way, so many passengers got off and were standing by the roadside. Suddenly, a truck came at a breakneck speed and ran over us."