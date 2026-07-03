Five Killed, 11 Hurt After Truck Ploughs Into Stranded Bus Passengers In UP's Etah
A speeding truck runs over passengers standing outside a stalled Delhi-bound roadways bus in Etah, killing five and injuring 11 others Thursday night.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 11:45 AM IST
Etah: At least five passengers were killed and 11 others injured after a speeding truck ran over people standing beside a broken-down Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus in Etah district late on Thursday night, officials said.
The accident took place near Keelar Mau in the Bagwala area when the Delhi-bound bus, travelling from Farrukhabad, developed a mechanical fault and stopped on the roadside. Several passengers had stepped out of the bus while it was being repaired when the out-of-control truck ploughed into them.
The deceased have been identified as Satyendra, Rajesh, Sukhram, Shailesh and Prabhakar, all residents of different districts. The injured were rushed to the Etah Medical College, where doctors declared five passengers dead. Eleven others are undergoing treatment.
One of the injured passengers, Anand, said, "The bus had broken down on the way, so many passengers got off and were standing by the roadside. Suddenly, a truck came at a breakneck speed and ran over us."
The incident triggered panic among passengers, who immediately alerted the police. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the medical college for treatment.
After receiving information about the accident, Etah District Magistrate Arvind Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Ilamaran reached the hospital to assess the situation and directed officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured.
District Magistrate Arvind Singh said, "All the injured are out of danger and are receiving appropriate treatment. The roadways bus was heading towards Delhi when it developed a fault. During the repair work, passengers got off the bus and were hit by a truck. Five passengers lost their lives in the accident."
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured while extending all possible assistance to the affected families.
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