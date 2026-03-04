Five Karnataka Devotees Dead After Their Car Rams Lorry In Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor
The devotees from Rajajinagar in Bengaluru were on way to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala when the accident took place.
Published : March 4, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST
Chittoor: Five devotees on their way to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala lost their lives after their car rammed the rear end of a lorry here on Wednesday.
It is understood that the tragic incident occurred near YSR Junction in Gangavaram mandal. As the car reached YSR Junction in Gangavaram mandal under Palamaner limits, it rammed into the rear of a lorry moving ahead on the road. The car got stuck underneath the lorry and was dragged for some distance, leading to the fatal accident.
Five people died on the spot. The victims belonged to a family from Rajajinagar in Karnataka capital Bengaluru, who were travelling to Tirumala for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. The deceased have been identified as Mohan Das (71), Nagaraja Rao (61), Kusuma (61), Jayanthi (59), and Pooja (33).
The lorry driver, whose identity was not immediately known, claimed that he was driving at a speed of around 40 km/h when the speeding car rammed his vehicle from behind.
“I didn't even know that the car hit my vehicle. After a short distance, when someone told me to stop the lorry, I saw that the car had hit my vehicle,” he said.
After receiving information about the mishap, a team of police rushed to the spot for investigation. Police have registered a case and informed the relatives of the deceased in Bengaluru.
Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy expressed deep shock over the tragic accident. He inquired about the circumstances that led to the mishap and conveyed his heartfelt condolences, especially as all five victims were from the same locality. He assured that the government would extend all possible support to the bereaved families.
