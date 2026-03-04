ETV Bharat / state

Five Karnataka Devotees Dead After Their Car Rams Lorry In Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor

Chittoor: Five devotees on their way to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala lost their lives after their car rammed the rear end of a lorry here on Wednesday.

It is understood that the tragic incident occurred near YSR Junction in Gangavaram mandal. As the car reached YSR Junction in Gangavaram mandal under Palamaner limits, it rammed into the rear of a lorry moving ahead on the road. The car got stuck underneath the lorry and was dragged for some distance, leading to the fatal accident.

Five people died on the spot. The victims belonged to a family from Rajajinagar in Karnataka capital Bengaluru, who were travelling to Tirumala for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. The deceased have been identified as Mohan Das (71), Nagaraja Rao (61), Kusuma (61), Jayanthi (59), and Pooja (33).

The lorry driver, whose identity was not immediately known, claimed that he was driving at a speed of around 40 km/h when the speeding car rammed his vehicle from behind.