Five Jammu And Kashmir Medical Colleges Sans Recruitment Rules; Minister Sets Deadline
The lack of recruitment rules at the institutions is hampering their functioning besides stalling the career progression of staff, reports Amir Tantray.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
Jammu: The lack of proper recruitment rules at five new Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) in Jammu and Kashmir is hampering the functioning of the health institutions besides stalling the career progression of the staff.
The issue is putting extra pressure on the existing staff as no fresh recruitment has been made since the colleges started functioning after recruitment was done through J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB) via an executive order.
Recently the non-gazetted staff of these GMCs observed a strike to press for their demands after which Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakeena Itoo assured that by September 30 the new recruitment rules will be notified.
The five new GMCs were established in Jammu and Kashmir after the United Progressive Alliance-II government in 2014 announced the same for Doda, Kathua, Rajouri, Anantnag and Baramulla districts of the erstwhile state. In 2019, four of the five GMCs, except Doda, started their first batch of 100 MBBS students each with GMC Doda getting the approval in 2020.
As per the National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines, these GMCs should have a 300-bedded hospital and by the time the first batch of the college passes out, the hospital should upgrade to a 500-bedded one.
On October 23, 2017, a total of 3375 posts for non-gazetted posts for these colleges were sanctioned with 675 posts for each college.
"These posts were as per the 300-bedded hospital and needed to be enhanced after the upgradation of hospital strength to 500-bedded. Now, the requirement is more as we will be upgrading the hospital to 604 beds in the next couple of months," Dr. Sunil Kumar Attri, GMC Kathua Principal told ETV Bharat.
Since last year the number of seats in five new GMCs have also been increased to 150 and there is a shortage of non-gazetted as well as gazetted staff. The existing staff, as per the 300-bedded-hospital, is also not up to the mark. There are around 50 percent posts of non-gazetted staff lying vacant in all these institutions. Moreover, the existing staff is waiting for their promotion, which is also pending due to absence of recruitment rules.
The non-gazetted staff mostly comprises paramedical and technical staff, which include laboratory technicians, laboratory assistants, pharmacists, radiology technicians and dialysis technicians. Also staff nurses and medical social workers under nursing and patient-support units, ministerial and administrative staff and multi-tasking staff are part of the non-gazetted staff.
The shortage of staff is taking the toll on patient care as well as on the diagnostic services where technicians are not available to run different equipment.
The GMC Kathua Principal informed that the minister has given a deadline of September 30 to form the recruitment rules after which all the concerns will be addressed.
An official of the Health and Medical Education department said that on August 27, a meeting for discussing and finalising the recruitment rules for gazetted employees is scheduled whereas the meeting to deliberate on recruitment rules for non-gazetted employees will be held on August 31.
After five new GMCs, two more GMCs, one each for Udhampur and Handwara, were announced in 2019. GMC Udhampur started its first batch of 100 MBBS students in 2023. Though the absence of recruitment rules also hurt these institutions as well, its staff hasn't yet completed the tenure to get promoted.
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