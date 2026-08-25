ETV Bharat / state

Five Jammu And Kashmir Medical Colleges Sans Recruitment Rules; Minister Sets Deadline

Jammu: The lack of proper recruitment rules at five new Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) in Jammu and Kashmir is hampering the functioning of the health institutions besides stalling the career progression of the staff.

The issue is putting extra pressure on the existing staff as no fresh recruitment has been made since the colleges started functioning after recruitment was done through J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB) via an executive order.

Recently the non-gazetted staff of these GMCs observed a strike to press for their demands after which Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakeena Itoo assured that by September 30 the new recruitment rules will be notified.

The five new GMCs were established in Jammu and Kashmir after the United Progressive Alliance-II government in 2014 announced the same for Doda, Kathua, Rajouri, Anantnag and Baramulla districts of the erstwhile state. In 2019, four of the five GMCs, except Doda, started their first batch of 100 MBBS students each with GMC Doda getting the approval in 2020.

As per the National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines, these GMCs should have a 300-bedded hospital and by the time the first batch of the college passes out, the hospital should upgrade to a 500-bedded one.

On October 23, 2017, a total of 3375 posts for non-gazetted posts for these colleges were sanctioned with 675 posts for each college.

"These posts were as per the 300-bedded hospital and needed to be enhanced after the upgradation of hospital strength to 500-bedded. Now, the requirement is more as we will be upgrading the hospital to 604 beds in the next couple of months," Dr. Sunil Kumar Attri, GMC Kathua Principal told ETV Bharat.