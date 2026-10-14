ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Police Nab Five, Including Mother, For Selling Infant To Bengal Man For Rs 1.8 Lakh

Representational image. ( IANS )

Jashpurnagar: Five people, including the mother, were arrested by personnel from the Kunkuri police station in the Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh for selling a three-month-old infant for Rs 1.8 lakh to a man from West Bengal, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, Lakshmi Bai of the Kunkuri Block Colony lodged a complaint at the Kunkuri police station on August 12, stating that her daughter-in-law Yashoda Yadav gave birth to a baby boy on December 18, 2025, who was sold in March at the age of three months.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Kunkuri police station under Section 81 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and Sections 143(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Subsequently, an investigation was launched to trace the individuals involved behind the trafficking. During the investigation, a person called Sukru Alam alias 'Bengali' from Bengal was arrested. He revealed during the interrogation that Yashoda was acquainted with him. He allegedly took her infant and handed him over to Sheikh Alwin, also from Bengal. The infant was finally traced to Lalpur Bhimchak village under the Bhagabanpur police station limits in the Purba Medinipur district. A special team formed by Jashpur SSP Lal Umed Singh was dispatched.