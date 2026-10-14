Chhattisgarh Police Nab Five, Including Mother, For Selling Infant To Bengal Man For Rs 1.8 Lakh
A team of Jashpur police successfully rescued the baby from Lalpur Bhimchak village of Purba Medinipur district. The accused have been sent to judicial remand.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Jashpurnagar: Five people, including the mother, were arrested by personnel from the Kunkuri police station in the Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh for selling a three-month-old infant for Rs 1.8 lakh to a man from West Bengal, police said on Wednesday.
According to police, Lakshmi Bai of the Kunkuri Block Colony lodged a complaint at the Kunkuri police station on August 12, stating that her daughter-in-law Yashoda Yadav gave birth to a baby boy on December 18, 2025, who was sold in March at the age of three months.
Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Kunkuri police station under Section 81 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and Sections 143(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Subsequently, an investigation was launched to trace the individuals involved behind the trafficking.
During the investigation, a person called Sukru Alam alias 'Bengali' from Bengal was arrested. He revealed during the interrogation that Yashoda was acquainted with him. He allegedly took her infant and handed him over to Sheikh Alwin, also from Bengal.
The infant was finally traced to Lalpur Bhimchak village under the Bhagabanpur police station limits in the Purba Medinipur district. A special team formed by Jashpur SSP Lal Umed Singh was dispatched.
In Medinipur, the police team questioned Alwin of Lalpur Bhimchak, who stated that he had purchased the infant from Yashoda for Rs 1.8 lakh in March and later handed him over to his daughter.
Based on this information, the police recovered the baby from Alwin's daughter, prepared a formal recovery memo and placed the infant in safe custody. At the time of recovery, the baby was estimated to be between nine and 10 months old.
"Based on the complaint, the Kunkuri police registered a case and started an investigation. Acting on clues found during the probe, a special team safely recovered the infant from Bengal. Five people, including the infant's mother, have been arrested and sent to judicial remand. Further investigation into the matter is underway," ASP Rakesh Kumar Patanwar said.
The other two accused have been identified as Nirmala Tirki from Raju Nagar and Phulkuwari from Bendarbhadra village.
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