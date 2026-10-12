ETV Bharat / state

Five Held For Using Fake Currency Notes To Buy Alcohol In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Coimbatore: Police in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore arrested five persons for trying to buy alcohol with counterfeit notes at a bar in the city.

The accused were produced in court and sent to jail. They were identified as Akhtar Parvesh (21), Aabil (20) from Karumbukadai Fatima Nagar, Yayu Lias (19) from Selvapuram Amul Nagar, Shahid (19) from South Ukkadam and Mohammed Irfan (18). Three of them are college students, said police.

Police said the accused bought liquor at a bar in FL2 on the Coimbatore-Selvapuram bypass road on Sunday and handed over Rs 500 notes. Suspecting that the notes were fake, the bar staff informed the Big Bazar Street police. A team of police reached the bar and upon inspection of the notes and interrogation of the accused, found that the notes were fake.

Counterfeit notes worth Rs 1,86,000 including 372 notes of Rs 500 denomination were seized from the accused. Police said one Mukesh Kumar is involved in printing counterfeit notes. Mukesh is absconding and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, said a police officer.

He said several complaints of fraud and circulation of fake currency have been registered against Mukesh and special teams of police have been formed to nab him. The police are investigating where the fake notes were printed and where were they circulated.