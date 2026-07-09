Five Held For Hunting Wild Animals In Chhattisgarh's Kanker
The accused not only killed a snake and a monitor lizard but also cooked and ate them. A video of the act has gone viral.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
Kanker: Five young men were arrested for killing and eating wild animals in the forest near Gattasilli-Khairbharri village within the Narharpur range of Chhattisgarh's Kanker, officials said on Thursday. A video of the incident went viral on social media.
Forest department officials said the incident took place five days ago. They not only killed a snake and a monitor lizard, but also cooked and ate the animals. The entire act was filmed and subsequently uploaded to social media on Saturday.
After wildlife enthusiasts and locals lodged complaints with the forest department, Dhamtari range officer Birgudi Sahu ordered an investigation into the incident.
Although the matter is of the Narharpur range, teams from Dhamtari and Kanker ranges collaborated to identify the accused from the video. Technical assistance and information from informants helped identify and detain all five accused. During interrogation, they have confessed to the crime.
Forest department officials said a case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act, and further investigation is underway.
"Posting such a video on social media constitutes a direct violation of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Snakes and monitor lizards are protected species. Hunting them and publicising the act are criminal offences. Strict action will be taken against the accused," RS Markam, SDO of Kanker range, said.
Narharpur range officer Sudarshan Netam has appealed to the public not to hunt wild animals or promote such crimes by posting videos of such acts on social media. Anyone having information regarding the hunting or trafficking of wildlife should immediately inform the nearest forest office or call the toll-free number, he added.
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