ETV Bharat / state

Five Held For Hunting Wild Animals In Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Kanker: Five young men were arrested for killing and eating wild animals in the forest near Gattasilli-Khairbharri village within the Narharpur range of Chhattisgarh's Kanker, officials said on Thursday. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Forest department officials said the incident took place five days ago. They not only killed a snake and a monitor lizard, but also cooked and ate the animals. The entire act was filmed and subsequently uploaded to social media on Saturday.

After wildlife enthusiasts and locals lodged complaints with the forest department, Dhamtari range officer Birgudi Sahu ordered an investigation into the incident.

Although the matter is of the Narharpur range, teams from Dhamtari and Kanker ranges collaborated to identify the accused from the video. Technical assistance and information from informants helped identify and detain all five accused. During interrogation, they have confessed to the crime.