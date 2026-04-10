'Five Gotras, 750 Surnames' : Landmark Book Chronicles Koya Community's Heritage
The book will be formally released on Friday at Girijana Bhavan within the ITDA premises by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Seethakka.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Bhadrachalam: A comprehensive 500-page book documenting the history, traditions, and family deities of the Adivasi Koya community is set to be unveiled in Telangana's Bhadrachalam.
The work, prepared through year-long field research by community elders, scholars, and priests, is expected to become a key reference for future generations and researchers. The book will be formally released on Friday at Girijana Bhavan within the ITDA premises by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Seethakka.
The event is being organised by the United Forum of Adivasi Associations, and will feature cultural performances reflecting the rich traditions of the Koya community. ITDA Project Officer Rahul, along with public representatives and officials, will attend the programme.
Speaking about the effort, the organisers said, “This book is not just documentation, but a bridge connecting future generations with our roots.” The research team examined historical manuscripts dating back to the 12th and 17th centuries and conducted extensive surveys across tribal regions.
The publication highlights that while the community is broadly divided into seven Gattus (clans), detailed data could be gathered for five of them. These five Gattus alone account for nearly 750 surnames, with each Gattu representing around 100 family names. The book also documents 142 Ilavelpulu (family deities), worshipped as ancestral protectors guiding the community’s spiritual life.
Each clan’s lineage and history have been artistically depicted on traditional cotton fabric known as 'Dalu' cloth. The Koya people’s deep connection with nature is also a central theme, with reverence for animals, birds, and trees forming an integral part of their belief system.
Highlighting cultural practices, the book captures festivals such as Bhumi Panduga and Kothala Panduga, along with vibrant Rela dance traditions. Researchers noted that many Adivasi communities are settled along the banks of the Godavari River, sharing similar customs and livelihoods, including fishing.
Officials believe the initiative, supported by ITDA authorities, will serve as a benchmark for future tribal research and help safeguard the identity and heritage of the Adivasi Koya community.
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