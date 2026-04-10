ETV Bharat / state

'Five Gotras, 750 Surnames' : Landmark Book Chronicles Koya Community's Heritage

Bhadrachalam: A comprehensive 500-page book documenting the history, traditions, and family deities of the Adivasi Koya community is set to be unveiled in Telangana's Bhadrachalam.

The work, prepared through year-long field research by community elders, scholars, and priests, is expected to become a key reference for future generations and researchers. The book will be formally released on Friday at Girijana Bhavan within the ITDA premises by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Seethakka.

The event is being organised by the United Forum of Adivasi Associations, and will feature cultural performances reflecting the rich traditions of the Koya community. ITDA Project Officer Rahul, along with public representatives and officials, will attend the programme.

Speaking about the effort, the organisers said, “This book is not just documentation, but a bridge connecting future generations with our roots.” The research team examined historical manuscripts dating back to the 12th and 17th centuries and conducted extensive surveys across tribal regions.