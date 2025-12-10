ETV Bharat / state

Five Go Missing After Bathing In Assam’s Brahmaputra River; Search Underway

Guwahati: In a tragic incident, at least five people went missing while taking a bath in the Brahmaputra River near Kharguli in Guwahati, Assam, on Wednesday. The missing persons have been identified as Upesh Kumar, Pratap, Abhijit, Sagar and Ronak Sadak.

According to officials, the victims were part of a nine-member group who had gone to the riverbank along with others to take a bath but disappeared moments later. “They likely lost their balance and got swept away by the strong current. Out of the nine people swimming, four made it. Three managed to swim to safety on their own, and the fourth was saved by some locals,” they said.

A massive search operation has already been launched by the NDRF and SDRF following an alert at around 12:50 pm. “We reached the spot within fifteen minutes of getting the information and deployed four rescue boats for the operation,” per officials.