Five Go Missing After Bathing In Assam’s Brahmaputra River; Search Underway
Published : December 10, 2025 at 8:48 PM IST
Guwahati: In a tragic incident, at least five people went missing while taking a bath in the Brahmaputra River near Kharguli in Guwahati, Assam, on Wednesday. The missing persons have been identified as Upesh Kumar, Pratap, Abhijit, Sagar and Ronak Sadak.
According to officials, the victims were part of a nine-member group who had gone to the riverbank along with others to take a bath but disappeared moments later. “They likely lost their balance and got swept away by the strong current. Out of the nine people swimming, four made it. Three managed to swim to safety on their own, and the fourth was saved by some locals,” they said.
A massive search operation has already been launched by the NDRF and SDRF following an alert at around 12:50 pm. “We reached the spot within fifteen minutes of getting the information and deployed four rescue boats for the operation,” per officials.
Meanwhile, police also recovered the belongings of the men, including their clothes and identification cards, from the banks of the Brahmaputra. “The group is suspected to have visited the Bhakti Kutir Radha Govind Temple near Ramchai Hills before heading to the river,” they said.
One survivor, Pranav Nayar of Vrindavan, said the group had split just before the incident. “There were nine of us; five went to a different site and didn’t come back. Among them, four of us who knew how to swim came alive,” Nayar said.
Rescue teams scanned the river stretch up to Umananda Temple but had yet to locate any of the missing individuals.
