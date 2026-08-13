ETV Bharat / state

Five Get Life Term In Dhamtari Triple Murder Case; Family Demands Death Penalty

Dhamtari: Five people were sentenced to life imprisonment in the Bhoyna triple murder case by the Sessions Court in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari.

The incident took place on the night of August 11, 2025, near Annapurna Dhaba in Bhoyna village under the Arjuni police station. Police said a minor dispute escalated into verbal abuse and a physical altercation.

During the clash, the victims — Alok Singh Thakur, Nitin Tandi, and Suresh Hiyal, all residents of Raipur — were attacked with sharp-edged weapons and subsequently succumbed to their injuries.

Eight people, including five adults and three minors, were identified by the police. Five of them were later arrested, and a chargesheet was filed against them in court on November 11, 2025. Legal proceedings regarding the minors were conducted before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Public prosecutor Gitesh Prajapati said the convicts were additionally awarded two years of rigorous imprisonment for rioting, six months for assault, and separate terms for weapons possession by First Additional Sessions Judge Mohan Singh Korram on Wednesday.

"Gopi Diwan, Kuleshwar Netam, and Ranveer Sahu were also sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment specifically for the possession of weapons. However, all sentences will run concurrently," he added.