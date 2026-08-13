Five Get Life Term In Dhamtari Triple Murder Case; Family Demands Death Penalty
Public prosecutor Gitesh Prajapati said the convicts were additionally awarded two years' rigorous imprisonment for rioting, six months for assault, and separate terms for weapons.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
Dhamtari: Five people were sentenced to life imprisonment in the Bhoyna triple murder case by the Sessions Court in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari.
The incident took place on the night of August 11, 2025, near Annapurna Dhaba in Bhoyna village under the Arjuni police station. Police said a minor dispute escalated into verbal abuse and a physical altercation.
During the clash, the victims — Alok Singh Thakur, Nitin Tandi, and Suresh Hiyal, all residents of Raipur — were attacked with sharp-edged weapons and subsequently succumbed to their injuries.
Eight people, including five adults and three minors, were identified by the police. Five of them were later arrested, and a chargesheet was filed against them in court on November 11, 2025. Legal proceedings regarding the minors were conducted before the Juvenile Justice Board.
Public prosecutor Gitesh Prajapati said the convicts were additionally awarded two years of rigorous imprisonment for rioting, six months for assault, and separate terms for weapons possession by First Additional Sessions Judge Mohan Singh Korram on Wednesday.
"Gopi Diwan, Kuleshwar Netam, and Ranveer Sahu were also sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment specifically for the possession of weapons. However, all sentences will run concurrently," he added.
Prajapati noted that the delivery of the judgment within a year was a significant aspect of the case. "While the prosecution had sought the death penalty for the convicts, the court imposed life imprisonment. The families of the deceased had also demanded capital punishment and may appeal against the verdict," he stated.
Tandi's wife said she has two young children who are yet to recover from the trauma and the convicts should have been hanged.
Expressing her dissatisfaction with the verdict, Hiyal's mother said she came from Raipur hoping that the killers would be given the death penalty. She lamented the loss of the family's breadwinner and the burden of raising young children. She recounted how her son had pleaded for his life before the attackers, citing his young daughter, but they did not spare him.
Hiyal's wife Saju said her 1.5-year-old daughter still looks towards the door, hoping her father will return with chocolates and ice cream. "The pain inflicted upon the family is lifelong, and I want the guilty to be sentenced to death," he added.
SP Bhavna Pandey said that, apart from prime accused Gopi Diwan, others convicted include Kuleshwar Netam, Ranveer Kumar Sahu, Kamlesh Dhruv, and Gautam Diwan.
"Diwan has been sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1,000 under Section 103, read with Section 190, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Separate sentences and fines have also been imposed under other sections. The outcome of the case is the result of an effective investigation into a serious crime by then Arjuni police station house officer (SHO) Chandrakant Sahu and his team, who will be rewarded," she said.
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