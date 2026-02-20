Five Gang Members Who Dressed As Women To Commit Thefts Arrested In Kota
Kota Police recovered salwar suits and chilly powder along with several illegal weapons from the accused.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST
Kota: Kota Police busted a gang involved in alleged highway thefts and arrested five members on Friday.
The members of this gang, known as Kohinoor 007, disguised themselves as women while committing the thefts. Police have also recovered several illegal weapons from them.
Kota City SP Tejaswini Gautam said they had been receiving information about a gang of youths in Kota Rural area called Kohinoor 007 gang. "Members of this gang posted photographs, videos and reels of themselves carrying illegal weapons and driving at high speeds on Instagram and other social media platforms. Information was also received that the gang members were planning a major robbery. While patrolling the Borkheda area, police arrested five gang members, identified as Rohit Meena, Manish Suman, Pradeep Meena, Vikas Yogi, and Ajay Meena," the SP said.
Police said, two knives, a country-made pistol, a live cartridge, two baseball bats and an unregistered vehicle have been seized. This apart, police also recovered some salwar suits and chilly powder from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused, police said.
Meanwhile, Kota city police have arrested a Congress leader in an illegal weapons case in the Naya Nohra area of the Borkheda police station area. The accused's wife is a member of the Zila Parishad.
Kota City SP Gautam said the accused, Deshraj Chaudhary, a resident of Barodiya village in the Kaithun police station area, has been arrested, produced in court and taken in police custody. A pistol and a cartridge were recovered from him. Investigations are underway to determine whether the accused has previously traded in illegal weapons.
Police Station Officer Anil Taylor said the Congress leader was roaming around near the Coral Park Coaching Area of Naya Nohra when police spotted him. Upon seeing police, he tried to hide and was subsequently apprehended. During interrogation, he revealed that he had purchased the pistol from the 007 Kohinoor gang at a very low price and was planning to sell it at a higher price. A previous assault case is also registered against him.
Deshraj's wife, Renu Chaudhary, is a District Council Member from Ward No. 3. Deshraj has also served as the youth president of the Ladpura block and has been associated with the Congress for a long time.
Also Read