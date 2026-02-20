ETV Bharat / state

Five Gang Members Who Dressed As Women To Commit Thefts Arrested In Kota

Kota: Kota Police busted a gang involved in alleged highway thefts and arrested five members on Friday.

The members of this gang, known as Kohinoor 007, disguised themselves as women while committing the thefts. Police have also recovered several illegal weapons from them.

Kota City SP Tejaswini Gautam said they had been receiving information about a gang of youths in Kota Rural area called Kohinoor 007 gang. "Members of this gang posted photographs, videos and reels of themselves carrying illegal weapons and driving at high speeds on Instagram and other social media platforms. Information was also received that the gang members were planning a major robbery. While patrolling the Borkheda area, police arrested five gang members, identified as Rohit Meena, Manish Suman, Pradeep Meena, Vikas Yogi, and Ajay Meena," the SP said.

Police said, two knives, a country-made pistol, a live cartridge, two baseball bats and an unregistered vehicle have been seized. This apart, police also recovered some salwar suits and chilly powder from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused, police said.