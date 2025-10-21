Five From Rajasthan Injured As Speeding Taxi Hits Roadside Railing In Shimla; Driver Held
The accident took place at around 10:15 pm on Monday when the victims, including four children, were sleeping on a footpath near the Victory Tunnel.
Published : October 21, 2025 at 3:25 PM IST
Shimla: Five, including four children, from Rajasthan, who were sleeping on a footpath in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, sustained injuries after being hit by a speeding vehicle. They are currently undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital (IGHMC), police said.
The driver of the speeding vehicle has been arrested, and a case has been registered, followed by the launch of an investigation, they added. Police have conducted a medical examination of the driver to determine whether he was under the influence of any drugs.
The accident occurred at around 10:15 pm on Monday when Kailash from Rajasthan was sleeping with his family on the footpath along the road leading to the Old Bus Stand near the Victory Tunnel. A white taxi coming from the wrong direction suddenly lost control and hit the iron railing. Upon receiving the information, a police team from Sadar Police Station arrived at the spot and took the injured to the hospital.
Among the injured are a four-month-old infant, three children aged four, six, and eight years and a 21-year-old woman. People present at the spot rushed them to Ripon Hospital, which, after first aid, referred them to IGMC Shimla for better treatment. Doctors said all of them are out of danger.
SP Sanjeev Gandhi said, "A case has been registered at Sadar Police Station under Sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with the accident. The matter is being investigated and the arrested driver is being interrogated."
