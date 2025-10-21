ETV Bharat / state

Five From Rajasthan Injured As Speeding Taxi Hits Roadside Railing In Shimla; Driver Held

Shimla: Five, including four children, from Rajasthan, who were sleeping on a footpath in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, sustained injuries after being hit by a speeding vehicle. They are currently undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital (IGHMC), police said.

The driver of the speeding vehicle has been arrested, and a case has been registered, followed by the launch of an investigation, they added. Police have conducted a medical examination of the driver to determine whether he was under the influence of any drugs.

The accident occurred at around 10:15 pm on Monday when Kailash from Rajasthan was sleeping with his family on the footpath along the road leading to the Old Bus Stand near the Victory Tunnel. A white taxi coming from the wrong direction suddenly lost control and hit the iron railing. Upon receiving the information, a police team from Sadar Police Station arrived at the spot and took the injured to the hospital.