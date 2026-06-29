Five Family Members Die Of Mysterious Illness Over 10 Days In Palamu
Probe by a health department team found that the victims had sought faith-based healing rather than medical attention and consumed ash over a long time.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Palamu: The death of five members of the same family from a mysterious illness over the past 10 days has rattled the people of Sikka village under the Padwa block of Jharkhand's Palamu.
Villagers said Kuldeep Mahto died on June 19, followed by the deaths of his daughters, Babita Kumari and Indu Kumari, on June 20 and 26, respectively. His daughter-in-law, Shweta Kumari, died on Sunday, and his son, Nakul Mahto, on Monday at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.
Meanwhile, Kuldeep's wife, Lakho Devi, another son and a grandson are undergoing treatment at RIMS. It has been learnt that all family members experienced swelling of the body.
Post-mortem of the first three deceased was conducted at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, and their viscera samples have been collected for Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) analysis.
A probe by a health department team has unearthed several shocking factors. After falling sick, Kuldeep and other family members had resorted to local healing rituals. Following the deaths of Kuldeep and Babita, the family went to the Purnadih area of Lesliganj for the same healing treatment instead of seeking medical treatment. During this period, they were consuming ash over an extended time, samples of which have been collected by the team.
"They were rescued and taken for medical treatment on four separate occasions. Yet they continued to rely on the faith-based healing process. The investigation revealed prolonged consumption of ash. Medical teams have been dispatched to both villages to gather information on the dietary habits of the family, and a detailed report is being prepared," Palamu civil surgeon Dr Anil Kumar Srivastava said.
Patan medical officer Shravan, who is a member of the probe team, said a fifth death has been reported at RIMS. "I personally visited the village with the team and am gathering information about the dietary habits of the residents," he added.
Dr RK Ranjan of Medinirai Medical College and Hospital said it could be a case of dropsy, and the mustard oil being consumed by the families also needs to be tested.
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