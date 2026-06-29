ETV Bharat / state

Five Family Members Die Of Mysterious Illness Over 10 Days In Palamu

Palamu: The death of five members of the same family from a mysterious illness over the past 10 days has rattled the people of Sikka village under the Padwa block of Jharkhand's Palamu.

Villagers said Kuldeep Mahto died on June 19, followed by the deaths of his daughters, Babita Kumari and Indu Kumari, on June 20 and 26, respectively. His daughter-in-law, Shweta Kumari, died on Sunday, and his son, Nakul Mahto, on Monday at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep's wife, Lakho Devi, another son and a grandson are undergoing treatment at RIMS. It has been learnt that all family members experienced swelling of the body.

Post-mortem of the first three deceased was conducted at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, and their viscera samples have been collected for Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) analysis.