ETV Bharat / state

Five Members Of Family Found Dead In Locked House In Raipur, Police Suspect Suicide Pact

Raipur: A couple and their three children were found dead inside a locked house in Raipur's Sanjay Nagar area in Chhattisgarh on Friday night.

Police suspect the man allegedly poisoned his family before dying by suicide, though the exact cause of deaths will be confirmed after the post-mortem and forensic examination.

According to Station House Officer, Tikrapara, Rajesh Marai, police received information about the incident around 10 pm on Friday after neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from the locked house.

When police entered the house, they found the body of 50-year-old Syed Shahid, a battery trader, hanging from a ceiling fan. The bodies of his wife Rabia, 19-year-old son Irshad Ali, 17-year-old daughter Shahida and 16-year-old daughter Irshaba were found lying inside a room.