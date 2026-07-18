Five Members Of Family Found Dead In Locked House In Raipur, Police Suspect Suicide Pact
Police suspect the man had poisoned his family before dying by suicide, though the exact causes are yet to be ascertained
Published : July 18, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
Raipur: A couple and their three children were found dead inside a locked house in Raipur's Sanjay Nagar area in Chhattisgarh on Friday night.
Police suspect the man allegedly poisoned his family before dying by suicide, though the exact cause of deaths will be confirmed after the post-mortem and forensic examination.
According to Station House Officer, Tikrapara, Rajesh Marai, police received information about the incident around 10 pm on Friday after neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from the locked house.
When police entered the house, they found the body of 50-year-old Syed Shahid, a battery trader, hanging from a ceiling fan. The bodies of his wife Rabia, 19-year-old son Irshad Ali, 17-year-old daughter Shahida and 16-year-old daughter Irshaba were found lying inside a room.
Police said froth was seen in the mouths and noses of the four family members, raising suspicion that they may have consumed poisoned food. Investigators also seized food items and a container of pesticide from the house.
"Prima facie, it appears that poison may have been mixed with food. We are investigating all possible angles," Rajesh Marai said.
According to neighbours, the family had not been seen since Thursday night, and the house remained locked throughout Friday. When a foul smell began coming from the house, residents informed the police, following which the police and a forensic science team reached the spot and started an investigation.
Police said Shahid was originally from Bihar and had been living in the rented house in Raipur. His brother, Zahir Ali, who lives in the city's Kukripara area, identified all five bodies.
Officials said further action will be taken after the post-mortem examination and forensic reports establish the exact cause of death.
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