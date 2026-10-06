ETV Bharat / state

Five Elevated Underpasses To Protect Elephant Corridors As NH-327 Widens In North Bengal

Forest officials say herds of 100 elephants cross the NH resulting in long traffic queues and requiring forest personnel to remain on the spot for hours to safely guide the animals across. ( ETV Bharat )

Siliguri: Five elephant-friendly underpasses are being constructed along a 31-km stretch of National Highway 327 in North Bengal to ensure the safe movement of wild elephants as the road is widened into a four-lane highway.

The project covers the Bagdogra-Naxalbari-Panitanki stretch and includes five underpasses with a combined length of nearly 1,765 metres. The initiative aims to reduce human-elephant conflict and prevent fatal collisions between elephants and vehicles along one of North Bengal's important elephant movement corridors.

The highway cuts across established routes used by elephant herds moving between forests and tea gardens. While the landscape and road infrastructure have changed over the years, elephants continue to follow these traditional routes, often forcing traffic to stop for extended periods when large herds cross the highway.

An approximately 315-metre underpass is planned near Sannyasi Tea Estate in Bagdogra, while the largest, measuring around 700 metres, will come up near Kiranchandra Tea Estate in Naxalbari.

Herds of more than 100 elephants sometimes cross the highway in the Kiranchandra Tea Estate corridor. (ETV Bharat)

The other three underpasses are planned at:

Deumoni: Nearly 490 metres

Atal Tea Estate: Nearly 60 metres

Panitanki, Kharibari: Nearly 200 metres

Each structure is being designed with a height of around seven metres and width of 22 metres, allowing elephant herds to move through the passages without being forced to alter their natural pace.

The Kiranchandra Tea Estate corridor is considered particularly important. Forest officials and local residents say herds of more than 100 elephants sometimes cross the highway in the area, resulting in long traffic queues and requiring forest personnel to remain on the spot for hours to safely guide the animals across.

Cameras, Sensors To Monitor Jumbo Movement

The project will go beyond simply providing passages beneath the highway. Soundproof barriers are planned to minimise the impact of traffic noise, while CCTV cameras and sensor-based systems will monitor elephant movement.