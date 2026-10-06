Five Elevated Underpasses To Protect Elephant Corridors As NH-327 Widens In North Bengal
The project covers the Bagdogra-Naxalbari-Panitanki stretch and includes five underpasses with a combined length of around 1,765 metres, reports Subhadeep Roy Nandi.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
Siliguri: Five elephant-friendly underpasses are being constructed along a 31-km stretch of National Highway 327 in North Bengal to ensure the safe movement of wild elephants as the road is widened into a four-lane highway.
The project covers the Bagdogra-Naxalbari-Panitanki stretch and includes five underpasses with a combined length of nearly 1,765 metres. The initiative aims to reduce human-elephant conflict and prevent fatal collisions between elephants and vehicles along one of North Bengal's important elephant movement corridors.
The highway cuts across established routes used by elephant herds moving between forests and tea gardens. While the landscape and road infrastructure have changed over the years, elephants continue to follow these traditional routes, often forcing traffic to stop for extended periods when large herds cross the highway.
An approximately 315-metre underpass is planned near Sannyasi Tea Estate in Bagdogra, while the largest, measuring around 700 metres, will come up near Kiranchandra Tea Estate in Naxalbari.
The other three underpasses are planned at:
- Deumoni: Nearly 490 metres
- Atal Tea Estate: Nearly 60 metres
- Panitanki, Kharibari: Nearly 200 metres
Each structure is being designed with a height of around seven metres and width of 22 metres, allowing elephant herds to move through the passages without being forced to alter their natural pace.
The Kiranchandra Tea Estate corridor is considered particularly important. Forest officials and local residents say herds of more than 100 elephants sometimes cross the highway in the area, resulting in long traffic queues and requiring forest personnel to remain on the spot for hours to safely guide the animals across.
Cameras, Sensors To Monitor Jumbo Movement
The project will go beyond simply providing passages beneath the highway. Soundproof barriers are planned to minimise the impact of traffic noise, while CCTV cameras and sensor-based systems will monitor elephant movement.
Watchtowers will be established near Deumoni and Kiranchandra Tea Estate, along with special traffic signal posts and rubber strips. Eco-sensitive fencing will also be used to guide elephants towards the underpasses and prevent them from straying into nearby inhabited areas.
The Forest Department is already monitoring elephant movement from a central control room in Bagdogra. Around 100 CCTV cameras, 11 Quick Response Teams, an elephant squad and trackers are being used for surveillance.
Kurseong Forest Division DFO (Divisional Forest Officer) Debesh Pandey said the five locations were selected strategically to ensure that the infrastructure does not obstruct established elephant movement routes. He said soundproof barriers, watchtowers, sensor-based monitoring and eco-sensitive fencing would help reduce risks to both elephants and motorists.
Four-Year Campaign Gets Green Signal
The underpass project follows years of demands from environmental and animal welfare organisations.
Abhijan Saha, secretary of animal welfare organisation Airavat, said the organisation first raised the issue in 2022 and subsequently approached MP Raju Bista and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. The demand was reiterated through letters and meetings in 2024 and 2025, he said.
According to Saha, elephant herds regularly cross the highway near Kiranchandra and Atal tea estates during migration seasons, forcing Forest Department personnel to halt traffic and manage large queues of vehicles.
Kaustav Chowdhury, secretary of Solitary Nature and Animal Protection, said the underpasses could benefit other wildlife as well, as several animals have also been killed after being struck by speeding vehicles on the highway.
Balancing Development With Wildlife Movement
Wildlife crossings and underpasses have already been incorporated into major road projects elsewhere in India, including the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor and highway stretches in Karnataka and Odisha.
The North Bengal project is significant because the highway expansion is taking place through an active elephant corridor. The five underpasses are intended to allow four-lane traffic to continue above ground while elephants and other wildlife use designated passages below.
The success of the initiative will ultimately depend on timely completion, effective monitoring and whether elephants adapt to and consistently use the new passages. If successful, the project could offer a model for balancing road development with the protection of traditional wildlife corridors.
Also read
North Bengal Lauds Centre's Fund Approval For Six-Lane Bridge Over Teesta River At Sevoke
Rs 9,600-Crore Investment Push To Transform North Bengal Tourism