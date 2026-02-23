ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: In Rajahmundry, Five Die After Consuming Milk Suspected To Be Adulterated

Rajahmundry: The suspected kidney disease outbreak in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, claimed three more lives after patients died during treatment at local hospitals, raising the death toll to five.

N Seshagiri Rao (72) and Radha Krishnamurthy (74), residents of Chowdeshwarinagar in the Lalacheruvu area, succumbed Monday morning while undergoing treatment for a kidney-related illness.

Earlier, Bhagisetty Kanakaratnam (76) and Tadi Krishnaveni (75), both elderly women from the same locality, also died from similar health complications. Multiple deaths triggered panic and concern among residents.

Since February 15, a total of 14 people from the Chowdeshwarinagar area near Lalacheruvu have been admitted to hospitals after developing sudden health issues. Patients complained of severe vomiting, inability to pass urine, abdominal bloating, and general weakness. Medical sources said at least four patients remain critical.

Most people affected are over 60 years old. However, cases also include a five-month-old infant and a three-year-old boy, raising a serious alarm. On Sunday, four members of the same family fell ill and alerted authorities, prompting official attention.