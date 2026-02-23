Andhra Pradesh: In Rajahmundry, Five Die After Consuming Milk Suspected To Be Adulterated
Since February 15, around 14 people have been hospitalised with severe vomiting, urinary issues and weakness; adulterated milk is suspected to have caused the illness.
Rajahmundry: The suspected kidney disease outbreak in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, claimed three more lives after patients died during treatment at local hospitals, raising the death toll to five.
N Seshagiri Rao (72) and Radha Krishnamurthy (74), residents of Chowdeshwarinagar in the Lalacheruvu area, succumbed Monday morning while undergoing treatment for a kidney-related illness.
Earlier, Bhagisetty Kanakaratnam (76) and Tadi Krishnaveni (75), both elderly women from the same locality, also died from similar health complications. Multiple deaths triggered panic and concern among residents.
Since February 15, a total of 14 people from the Chowdeshwarinagar area near Lalacheruvu have been admitted to hospitals after developing sudden health issues. Patients complained of severe vomiting, inability to pass urine, abdominal bloating, and general weakness. Medical sources said at least four patients remain critical.
Most people affected are over 60 years old. However, cases also include a five-month-old infant and a three-year-old boy, raising a serious alarm. On Sunday, four members of the same family fell ill and alerted authorities, prompting official attention.
Based on preliminary information shared by medical officials and patients, adulterated milk is suspected to have caused the health crisis. The victims reportedly told police that the same vendor supplied milk to all those who later fell ill.
On February 15, the day of Mahashivaratri, some patients noted that the milk and curd they consumed tasted bitter.
Following this, police detained a milk trader, Ganesh, from Korukonda Mandal for questioning. Authorities have collected blood and urine samples from the affected patients and sent them for toxicology tests to ascertain the exact cause. The test reports are awaited.
Meanwhile, health and police officials have intensified surveillance in the area and assured residents that strict action will be taken once the investigation is complete.
