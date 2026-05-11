Five Dead, One Critically Injured As Sports Bike Collides With Car In Telangana
Police said the bike was travelling at 140 kmph, leading it to lose control and ram into the vehicle in which two families were riding.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Mahabubnagar: Five people were killed when a high-speed sports bike crashed into a car near Palakonda Junction on the bypass road of Telangana's Mahabubnagar district, police said on Monday. A woman who sustained serious injuries is undergoing treatment, and her condition is stated to be critical.
Police said two families from Prem Nagar were travelling in a car. When it was taking a U-turn at the Palakonda crossroads, a sports bike speeding from the opposite direction slammed forcefully into it. Yakub Afzal (25) from Hyderabad, who was riding the bike and another person in the pillion died on the spot.
Three occupants of the car — Arshiya Begum (30), Ujepa (7), and Amar (2) — met with the same fate. Police reached the spot soon and rushed a seriously injured Reshma Begum to the nearby SVS Hospital for treatment.
"It appears that a motorcycle was travelling at nearly 140 kilometres per hour, due to which it lost control and crashed into the car. The police are investigating whether excessive speed and reckless driving were the causes," an official said.
Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, former Minister Srinivas Goud has demanded that the government immediately ensure justice to them.
Inspecting the bodies of the deceased at the government hospital, he said the police system in the state has been completely ruined over the last two years. "The police themselves are responsible for this accident. During the tenure of the BRS government, hundreds of crores of rupees were spent on road widening and the installation of dividers to prevent road accidents," he added.
Goud alleged that municipal and police officials are preoccupied with illegal sand rackets, land settlements, and collecting kickbacks, leading to the complete deterioration of law and order in the state.
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