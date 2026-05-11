ETV Bharat / state

Five Dead, One Critically Injured As Sports Bike Collides With Car In Telangana

The mangled remains of the bike and the car following the accident. ( ETV Bharat )

Mahabubnagar: Five people were killed when a high-speed sports bike crashed into a car near Palakonda Junction on the bypass road of Telangana's Mahabubnagar district, police said on Monday. A woman who sustained serious injuries is undergoing treatment, and her condition is stated to be critical.

Police said two families from Prem Nagar were travelling in a car. When it was taking a U-turn at the Palakonda crossroads, a sports bike speeding from the opposite direction slammed forcefully into it. Yakub Afzal (25) from Hyderabad, who was riding the bike and another person in the pillion died on the spot.

Three occupants of the car — Arshiya Begum (30), Ujepa (7), and Amar (2) — met with the same fate. Police reached the spot soon and rushed a seriously injured Reshma Begum to the nearby SVS Hospital for treatment.

"It appears that a motorcycle was travelling at nearly 140 kilometres per hour, due to which it lost control and crashed into the car. The police are investigating whether excessive speed and reckless driving were the causes," an official said.