Five Dead In Head-On Collision Between Two Buses In Gujarat's Surat
The driver of the Maharashtra-registered bus collided with another Maharashtra-registered government bus approaching from the opposite direction near Uva village.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 8:36 PM IST
Surat: At least five people were killed in a collision between a Maharashtra State Transport (ST) bus and a Gujarat ST bus near near Uva village in Gujarat's Surat on Tuesday.
According to reports, a tanker overturned on the road near Uva village in Bardoli. While attempting to avoid the overturned tanker, the driver of a Maharashtra-registered government bus approaching from behind lost control of the steering wheel. Consequently, the bus veered onto the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with another Maharashtra-registered government bus approaching from the opposite direction.
The impact of the collision was so severe that the bus overturned. As the bus was CNG-powered, it immediately erupted into a massive fire.
After receiving information about the incident, teams from the Bardoli Fire Department and the Bardoli Town Police rushed to the scene immediately. After a strenuous effort by the fire department personnel, the blaze was successfully brought under control.
It is suspected that more than five passengers have perished in the horrific accident. Several passengers injured in the crash were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital for medical attention, where they are currently undergoing intensive treatment.
Currently, rescue operations are being conducted on a war footing at the accident site. The police have initiated measures to manage traffic flow and to investigate the exact causes of the accident.
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