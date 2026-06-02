ETV Bharat / state

Five Dead In Head-On Collision Between Two Buses In Gujarat's Surat

Five Dead In Head-On Collision Between Two Buses In Gujarat's Surat ( ETV Bharat )

Surat: At least five people were killed in a collision between a Maharashtra State Transport (ST) bus and a Gujarat ST bus near near Uva village in Gujarat's Surat on Tuesday.

According to reports, a tanker overturned on the road near Uva village in Bardoli. While attempting to avoid the overturned tanker, the driver of a Maharashtra-registered government bus approaching from behind lost control of the steering wheel. Consequently, the bus veered onto the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with another Maharashtra-registered government bus approaching from the opposite direction.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the bus overturned. As the bus was CNG-powered, it immediately erupted into a massive fire.