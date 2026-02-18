Five Dead In Bihar After Tilak Ceremony, Spurious Liquor Suspected As Family Claims Dog Bites
Rohtas: As many as five persons died under mysterious circumstances after a ‘tilak’ ceremony in Bihar’s Rohtas district. The police have not yet reached any conclusive opinion regarding the cause of the death. The death of the brother of the groom two days after the ceremony is also shrouded in mystery.
The deceased have been identified as Lallu Singh, two relatives and two cooks. The names of four individuals are yet to be disclosed. Lallu Singh’s health started deteriorating on February 15, a day after the ceremony, and he died the next day.
In the next 48 hours, four others associated died. The family has claimed that the deaths were due to dog bites, yet the local residents feel that the deaths could be due to the consumption of spurious liquor. Assistant Excise Commissioner Tariq Mehmood along with an investigation team visited Mathia village. At the time of interrogation, the family mentioned dog bites but it would be possible to ascertain the cause of death only after post-mortem results are available, police said.
After Superintendent of Police Roshan Kumar ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the deaths related to the ceremony. "We have contacted the family members and more proceedings will be conducted. The picture will be clearer once the team submits its report", the SP noted.