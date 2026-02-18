ETV Bharat / state

Five Dead In Bihar After Tilak Ceremony, Spurious Liquor Suspected As Family Claims Dog Bites

Rohtas: As many as five persons died under mysterious circumstances after a ‘tilak’ ceremony in Bihar’s Rohtas district. The police have not yet reached any conclusive opinion regarding the cause of the death. The death of the brother of the groom two days after the ceremony is also shrouded in mystery.

The deceased have been identified as Lallu Singh, two relatives and two cooks. The names of four individuals are yet to be disclosed. Lallu Singh’s health started deteriorating on February 15, a day after the ceremony, and he died the next day.