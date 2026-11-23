ETV Bharat / state

5 Dead, 33 Injured In Madhya Pradesh As Trolley Overturns, Farmer's Tractor Falls Into 70-Ft Deep Well

A farmer and his minor son died after tractor fell into a 70-foot-deep well in Chhatarpur ( ETV Bharat )

Chhatarpur: At least five people, including a father-son duo, lost their lives and 33 others sustained injuries in two separate tractor-related accidents in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

The first mishap was reported in the afternoon from Sagar district, where three persons died and 33 others were injured after a tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturned on National Highway-44 near Neem Ghati. In another tragic incident in Chhatarpur district, a 35-year-old farmer and his 10-year-old son died after their tractor plunged into a 70-foot-deep well while ploughing a field.

According to police, the tractor-trolley, carrying more than 30 people, was returning to a village in Sagar district when the accident occurred near Neem Ghati, Gaurjhamar police station house officer Naseer Faroqui told PTI, adding that the victims were returning from Narsinghpur district after taking a holy dip in Narmada River and offering prayers.

Three people, including a 17-year-old girl and a 65-year-old woman, died while at least two to three of the injured are in critical condition and admitted to Bundelkhand Medical College and Hospital, Faroqui added.

Meanwhile, in Chhatarpur's Hatna, the death of a farmer and his minor son plunged the village into mourning. The deceased have been identified as Santosh Yadav and his son Durgesh. The accident took place in front of Santosh's 12-year-old daughter, who was present in the field at the time.

Rescue operation to pull farmer and his son out of the well (ETV Bharat)

According to police, the incident occurred in Jangal Har area when Santosh was ploughing his field with his son on the tractor. The vehicle went out of control and plunged into a nearby well along with both of them.