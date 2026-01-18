ETV Bharat / state

Five Dead, 25 Injured As Bus With Wedding Party Overturns In Jharkhand's Latehar

Latehar: At least five people were killed, and over 25 were injured when a bus ferrying wedding guests from Chhattisgarh overturned in the Orsa valley under the Mahuadanr police station limits in Jharkhand's Latehar on Sunday, police said. The injured passengers were rushed to Mahuadanr hospital, where several are stated to be critical.

Police said the bus was hired for a wedding party which was travelling to Mahuadanr. While travelling through the Osra valley, the driver lost control, and the bus overturned. Upon receiving information about the incident, locals informed the administrative authorities and police.

Mahuadanr sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Vipin Kumar Dubey instructed the health teams of Mahuadanr, Garu and Netarhat to rush to the accident spot with ambulances to take the injured to the hospital. Locals also tried their level best to take the wounded people to the hospital in their own vehicles.