Five Dead, 25 Injured As Bus With Wedding Party Overturns In Jharkhand's Latehar
Mahuadanr SDM Vipin Kumar Dubey instructed health teams of Mahuadanr, Garu and Netarhat to rush to the accident spot with ambulances for a rescue operation.
Published : January 18, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
Latehar: At least five people were killed, and over 25 were injured when a bus ferrying wedding guests from Chhattisgarh overturned in the Orsa valley under the Mahuadanr police station limits in Jharkhand's Latehar on Sunday, police said. The injured passengers were rushed to Mahuadanr hospital, where several are stated to be critical.
Police said the bus was hired for a wedding party which was travelling to Mahuadanr. While travelling through the Osra valley, the driver lost control, and the bus overturned. Upon receiving information about the incident, locals informed the administrative authorities and police.
Mahuadanr sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Vipin Kumar Dubey instructed the health teams of Mahuadanr, Garu and Netarhat to rush to the accident spot with ambulances to take the injured to the hospital. Locals also tried their level best to take the wounded people to the hospital in their own vehicles.
"After getting information about the incident, the health department team was immediately dispatched to the site with ambulances to rush the injured to the hospital. Over 25 people are undergoing treatment. He said that all of them are currently being treated by doctors. Further details can only be provided after the doctors' examination.
"A bus carrying a marriage party was coming from Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh for a wedding at Mahuadanr in Latehar. The bus overturned, and five people died on the spot. The injured were taken to a hospital," Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav told a news agency, adding that the matter is being investigated.
