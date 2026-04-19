ETV Bharat / state

Five-Day Civil Defence Air Raid, Blackout Mock Drills In Jammu Kashmir's Poonch To Begin On Monday

A view of the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir ( File/IANS )

The order while citing a communication from Deputy Inspector General Civil Defence & SDRF Jammu asked the respective departments to coordinate with Civil Defence authorities and other line departments to ensure effective planning, preparedness and smooth conduct of the said mock exercise in district Poonch with effect from 20 to 24th April-2026.

An official communication by the Deputy Commissioner Poonch confirmed the development to the concerned departments including Jal Shakti, Irrigation and Flood Control, Public Works Department besides the Superintendent of Police Poonch, Chief Medical Officer, Jammu Power Development Corporation Limited(JPDCL) and the local Municipal Council.

Five-Day Civil Defence Air Raid, Blackout Mock Drills In Jammu Kashmir's Poonch To Begin On Monday (DC Poonch)

“Necessary arrangements including public awareness, logistics and coordination with other stake holders shall be ensured well in advance. Also submit action taken reports to this office for onward submission to the higher authorities,” the order by DC Poonch said.

The mock exercise is seen as a move to deal with any emergency situation. Poonch, a border district of Jammu and Kashmir, was at the centre of the India-Pakistan armed conflict in May last year in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor launched by the armed forces to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local pony rider were killed.

The border district had to bear the brunt of cross border shelling from Pakistan which caused heavy loss of life and property in the district.