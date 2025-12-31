Five Held For 'Movie Style' Heist At Businessman's House In UP's Bulandshahr
The accused had introduced themselves as CBI officers to enter the house of the victim and commit the crime.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 9:44 PM IST
Bulandshahr: As many as five persons were arrested for robbing a businessman of jewellery worth Rs 45 lakh in Anupshahr Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on December 19.
Police said, the accused, who had entered the businessman's house posing as CBI officers, to execute their plan, were identified as Inderpal alias Tau, Yakesh alias Chhotu, Sachin, residents of Aligarh, Yashpal, and Sanjay Sharma, residents of Bulandshahr.
At least 280 grams of gold jewellery, 100 grams of silver ornaments, Rs 13.3 lakh in cash, three pistols, and six live cartridges were recovered from them.
Bulandshahr SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh said the police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for the arrest of Inderpal, a notourius criminal and Yakesh. Singh stated the accused visited the house of Shankar Bhagwan, a building material supplier in Mohalla Pokhar, Anupshahr, at around 9 am on December 19.
"They introduced themselves as CBI officers, forced the door open, and entered the house. They then threatened Shankar's family members at gunpoint and locked them in a room. After looting the house for which they took around half-an-hour, the accused decamped with jewellery worth approximately Rs 45 lakh," the SSP said.
The robbery came to fore after Shankar's maid arrived for work and saw him and his family locked in a room in the house. Police were then informed of the incident.
The range DIG arrived at the spot and issued necessary instructions to the SWAT team and Anupshahr police to crack the case and arrest the accused as soon as possible. The SSP claimed the police solved the case within 12 days.
He said, SWAT team in-charge Aslam along with his juniors Pradeep Kumar, Kapil Nain, Pradeep Kumar, Arif, Rohit Kumar, Narendra Kumar, Sachin Chauhan, and the Anupshahr police team analyzed approximately 400 CCTV footage to track down the accused. Investigation revealed that Sanjay, a resident of Roopwas Anchora village, who previously worked as a tractor driver at Shankar's shop, had masterminded the movie-style heist.
#UPDATE स्वाट टीम एवं अनूपशहर पुलिस टीम द्वारा नकली सीबीआई अधिकारी बनकर आये बदमाशों द्वारा व्यापारी के घर डकैती की घटना कारित करने वाले 05 अभियुक्त गिरफ्तार, कब्जे से लूटे गए आभूषण,13 लाख 30 हजार रूपये नकदी, घटना मे प्रयुक्त 02 मोटरसाईकिल व 03 अवैध असलाह व कारतूस बरामद।#UPPolice pic.twitter.com/N9GEHlBmVx— Bulandshahr Police (@bulandshahrpol) December 31, 2025
"Sanjay, who had served time in prison for assault, had quit working at the shop around four months ago. It was in jail that he met Yakesh, Yashpal and Deepak Yadav. After quitting his job, Sanjay contacted the three and told them about that Shankar had approximately Rs 1 crore in his house," he said.
Singh stated that the robbery was carried out under the instructions and supervision of Inderpal. "Inderpal had carried out Western Uttar Pradesh's biggest robbery at LM Jewellers in the city in 2015-16. He was released from jail on December 12," he said
The SSP stated that Yakesh, Yashpal and Deepak are hardcore criminals and were released from jail in September. The accused had committed a robbery in Sector 24, Noida.
Singh said the four accused had recced the businessman's house for three days. "Sanjay knew when Shankar left his home. To ensure a foolproof plan, they first conducted the recce and then executed the task without a mobile phone. The accused knew that using a mobile phone could let the police track them. They left their mobile phones at home before committing the crime," he said.
The SSP stated that after committing the heist, the accused divided the loot among themselves and left for their respective places. But after the incident hogged media limelight, the accused hid at the homes of their friends and relatives, he said.
Singh said Inderpal was incarcerated in Haldwani jail for a robbery in Uttarakhand. It was while in jail that he hatched the LM Jewellers heist. "Inderpal and Satish, a constable from Aligarh posted at Haldwani City police station had met in jail and both of them planned the LM Jewellers heist. Satish enlisted the help of two other criminals who were in jail, and while returning from an Aligarh court after an appearance. They conspired with Uttarakhand police officers to carry out the heist," he said.
The SSP said, 12 years ago, a reward of Rs 10.5 lakh was announced on Inderpal for his involvement in a robbery in Delhi. "He was subsequently arrested and served a total of 11 years in various jails in Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat. After his release in March 2014, he reactivated his gang with Satish and returned to the world of crime. During his days behind bars, Inderpal turned the jail into a gang recruitment centre. He recruited both experienced and new criminals from the jail," he said.
"He would involve a criminal in one crime and then leave him out of the next. His priority was to recruit educated and intelligent criminals into his gang," Singh said.
Inderpal has looted over a quintal of gold in over 30 robberies so far. This includes 30 kg from Surat, Gujarat, 20 kg from Lajpat Nagar, Delhi, 10 kg from Shakarpur, Delhi, 10 kg from a showroom in Mathura, seven kg from Faridabad, Haryana, and six kg from a showroom in Bulandshahr, the SSP said.
