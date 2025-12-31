ETV Bharat / state

Five Held For 'Movie Style' Heist At Businessman's House In UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr: As many as five persons were arrested for robbing a businessman of jewellery worth Rs 45 lakh in Anupshahr Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on December 19.

Police said, the accused, who had entered the businessman's house posing as CBI officers, to execute their plan, were identified as Inderpal alias Tau, Yakesh alias Chhotu, Sachin, residents of Aligarh, Yashpal, and Sanjay Sharma, residents of Bulandshahr.

At least 280 grams of gold jewellery, 100 grams of silver ornaments, Rs 13.3 lakh in cash, three pistols, and six live cartridges were recovered from them.

Bulandshahr SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh said the police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for the arrest of Inderpal, a notourius criminal and Yakesh. Singh stated the accused visited the house of Shankar Bhagwan, a building material supplier in Mohalla Pokhar, Anupshahr, at around 9 am on December 19.

"They introduced themselves as CBI officers, forced the door open, and entered the house. They then threatened Shankar's family members at gunpoint and locked them in a room. After looting the house for which they took around half-an-hour, the accused decamped with jewellery worth approximately Rs 45 lakh," the SSP said.

Items recovered from the accused (ETV Bharat)

The robbery came to fore after Shankar's maid arrived for work and saw him and his family locked in a room in the house. Police were then informed of the incident.

The range DIG arrived at the spot and issued necessary instructions to the SWAT team and Anupshahr police to crack the case and arrest the accused as soon as possible. The SSP claimed the police solved the case within 12 days.

He said, SWAT team in-charge Aslam along with his juniors Pradeep Kumar, Kapil Nain, Pradeep Kumar, Arif, Rohit Kumar, Narendra Kumar, Sachin Chauhan, and the Anupshahr police team analyzed approximately 400 CCTV footage to track down the accused. Investigation revealed that Sanjay, a resident of Roopwas Anchora village, who previously worked as a tractor driver at Shankar's shop, had masterminded the movie-style heist.