ETV Bharat / state

Five Courts In Maharashtra Get Bomb Blast Threat; Nothing Suspicious Found

Thane/Hingoli/Pune: The district and sessions courts in Maharashtra's Pune, Thane, Hingoli, Beed, and Nanded received emails threatening bomb blasts on the premises on Monday, triggering a security scare and a police search.

Police said nothing suspicious was found during searches. According to police, the court building in Thane city was evacuated in the afternoon as the office received a message that a bomb would explode at 3.30 pm.

"Personnel from Thane Nagar police station evacuated the entire court complex. Judges, advocates and other staffers were safely led out of the premises. A dog squad and BDDS personnel then carried out a thorough search," an official informed.

In Pune, the Shivajinagar court premises were evacuated after the court administration received a bomb threat, a Pune Police officer said.

"The court administration received a bomb threat through an email stating that a bomb has been placed in the court building. "After receiving the mail, the court premises were evacuated, the Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad (BDDS) was summoned, and the search for any suspected object was launched," he said.

In Hingoli in the Marathwada region, an email threatening to blow up the court building came to light after the court opened in the morning.

The court authorities immediately informed the police, following which a police team, accompanied by the BDDS, rushed to the spot and launched a thorough search.