ETV Bharat / state

Five Children Drown In Water-Filled Pit In Bihar’s Madhubani; Two Critical In Hospital

Five Children Drown In Water-Filled Pit In Bihar’s Madhubani; Two Critical In Hospital ( ETV Bharat )

Madhubani: At least five children drowned in Bihar’s Madhubani district on Wednesday while bathing in a water-filled pit dug by an excavator, police said.

The incident took place in Kerwar village, under Patona Police station limits, where soil excavation by machinery caused water to accumulate in a pit. Police said that seven children went there to bathe and lost their footing. Two were rescued and are in critical condition at the hospital. The deaths have cast a deep pall of grief over the affected families and the entire village.

Five Children Drown In Water-Filled Pit In Bihar’s Madhubani; Two Critical In Hospital (ETV Bharat)

Upon receiving news of the tragedy, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Benipatti rushed to the scene. They visited the hospital to inquire about the health condition of the children injured in the accident and initiated a probe into the incident.