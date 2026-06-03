Five Children Drown In Water-Filled Pit In Bihar’s Madhubani; Two Critical In Hospital
The incident left the area mourning, with officials assure compensation and launch probe into the fatal accident.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 8:33 PM IST
Madhubani: At least five children drowned in Bihar’s Madhubani district on Wednesday while bathing in a water-filled pit dug by an excavator, police said.
The incident took place in Kerwar village, under Patona Police station limits, where soil excavation by machinery caused water to accumulate in a pit. Police said that seven children went there to bathe and lost their footing. Two were rescued and are in critical condition at the hospital. The deaths have cast a deep pall of grief over the affected families and the entire village.
Upon receiving news of the tragedy, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Benipatti rushed to the scene. They visited the hospital to inquire about the health condition of the children injured in the accident and initiated a probe into the incident.
“My daughter, Sneha (12 years old), had gone to bathe in a pit and drowned. She was brought to the hospital by ambulance, but the doctors pronounced her dead,” said her mother.
Shiv Kumar Sah, the former village head of Kerwar said that the victims include three girls and two boys aged 12-13 years. “The Sub-Divisional Officer has assured us that the families of the deceased children will receive compensation,” he said.
Benipatti Sub-Divisional Officer Sharang Pandey said the financial assistance amounting to Rs 4 lakh has been provided to the families of the deceased
“I immediately visited the Sub-Divisional Hospital to gather details regarding the matter. Officials are continuously gathering every piece of information related to the incident,” he said.
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