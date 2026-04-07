ETV Bharat / state

5 Children Die In Suspected Illness Outbreak In Rajasthan's Salumbar, Probe Underway

Salumbar (Rajasthan): Panic gripped Ghata and Lalpura villages in the Lasadia block of Salumbar district in Rajasthan after an unidentified illness claimed the lives of five children within five days. The deceased, aged between two and four years, suffered from severe vomiting, diarrhoea, fever and abdominal cramps before their condition deteriorated rapidly.

According to officials, the children were first taken to Dhariyawad Hospital as their symptoms worsened. As their condition grew critical, they were referred to higher medical facilities, including Pratapgarh, Salumbar District Hospital and Maharana Bhupal Hospital in Udaipur. Two children died en route, while three others succumbed during treatment.

The deaths occurred in two clusters, one boy and one girl on April 1, followed by three more children (two boys and a girl) on April 5, raising concerns of a possible outbreak.

Taking serious note of the situation, District Collector Mohammad Junaid PP and SDM Dinesh Acharya visited the affected villages to assess the situation. The Collector has ordered an intensive survey and directed health officials to ensure immediate medical intervention and submit a detailed report.