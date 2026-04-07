5 Children Die In Suspected Illness Outbreak In Rajasthan's Salumbar, Probe Underway
Five lives lost within days has exposed fragile rural healthcare response, prompting urgent surveillance and medical screening to identify the mysterious illness, reports Kapil Pareek.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 11:32 AM IST
Salumbar (Rajasthan): Panic gripped Ghata and Lalpura villages in the Lasadia block of Salumbar district in Rajasthan after an unidentified illness claimed the lives of five children within five days. The deceased, aged between two and four years, suffered from severe vomiting, diarrhoea, fever and abdominal cramps before their condition deteriorated rapidly.
According to officials, the children were first taken to Dhariyawad Hospital as their symptoms worsened. As their condition grew critical, they were referred to higher medical facilities, including Pratapgarh, Salumbar District Hospital and Maharana Bhupal Hospital in Udaipur. Two children died en route, while three others succumbed during treatment.
The deaths occurred in two clusters, one boy and one girl on April 1, followed by three more children (two boys and a girl) on April 5, raising concerns of a possible outbreak.
Taking serious note of the situation, District Collector Mohammad Junaid PP and SDM Dinesh Acharya visited the affected villages to assess the situation. The Collector has ordered an intensive survey and directed health officials to ensure immediate medical intervention and submit a detailed report.
A medical team led by BCMO Dr Sintu Kumawat has launched a door-to-door survey in the villages. Blood samples of children are being collected to determine the cause of the illness, while other children are being screened and provided preventive care.
“The exact cause behind the deaths is not yet known. It could be a viral infection or a seasonal disease, but confirmation will only come after test results,” said Dr Kumawat.
Health authorities remain on high alert as efforts continue to contain the situation and prevent further casualties.
(Note: This is a developing story. More inputs will subsequently be added to it as and when the news desk receives information)
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