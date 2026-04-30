ETV Bharat / state

Five Burnt Alive As Car Catches Fire On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Near Alwar In Rajasthan

Alwar: Five people were killed after a moving car caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Mojpur in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Wednesday night.

According to police, the victims were residents of Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh and were returning after visiting Vaishno Devi when the incident occurred. The fire spread rapidly through the vehicle, leaving five occupants, three women, one man and a child, burned alive.

The driver, Vinod Kumar Meher, managed to escape with great difficulty but sustained nearly 80 per cent burn injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

Soon after receiving information, teams from the Laxmangarh police station and local administration rushed to the spot and initiated rescue and relief operations. The families of the deceased have been informed.