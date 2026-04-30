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Five Burnt Alive As Car Catches Fire On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Near Alwar In Rajasthan

A car caught fire near Alwar on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, killing five people. The driver barely escaped; all victims were from Madhya Pradesh.

A car caught fire near Alwar, killing five people.
A car caught fire near Alwar, killing five people. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 30, 2026 at 9:43 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Alwar: Five people were killed after a moving car caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Mojpur in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Wednesday night.

According to police, the victims were residents of Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh and were returning after visiting Vaishno Devi when the incident occurred. The fire spread rapidly through the vehicle, leaving five occupants, three women, one man and a child, burned alive.

The driver, Vinod Kumar Meher, managed to escape with great difficulty but sustained nearly 80 per cent burn injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

Soon after receiving information, teams from the Laxmangarh police station and local administration rushed to the spot and initiated rescue and relief operations. The families of the deceased have been informed.

Additional Superintendent of Police Priyanka Raghuvanshi said fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot and that the blaze was brought under control within 15 minutes.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kailash Jindal said a short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. He noted that since the vehicle was CNG-powered, the flames spread rapidly, leaving the occupants with little chance to escape. "Only skeletal remains were recovered from the vehicle, which have been preserved separately. DNA tests will be conducted to establish their identity," he said.

The incident also led to a temporary traffic disruption on the expressway. Police said the exact cause of the fire will be determined after a detailed investigation.

Also Read:

  1. 16 Killed, 20 Injured As Overcrowded Pickup Van Overturns In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar; PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives
  2. Eight Killed As Bus Hits Van In Gujarat's Sabarkantha
  3. Returning Home After Shopping For Brother's Wedding, Two Sisters Killed In Uttarakhand Road Accident

TAGGED:

ROAD ACCIDENT IN ALWAR
FIRE BROKE OUT IN CAR
SEVERAL BURNT ALIVE IN ALWAR
ROAD ACCIDENT

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