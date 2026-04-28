ETV Bharat / state

Five Arrested With Ammunition By Jammu And Kashmir Police In Srinagar, Booked Under UAPA

Srinagar: Five persons, arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir have been booked under anti-terror law after arms and ammunition were recovered from them, a police official said on Tuesday.

They have been identified as Mohammad Shafi Bhat alias Dr Shafi, Hadi Qadir, Mohammdd Jamal Mir, Mehrajudin Dar alias Mehran and Fayaz Ahmad Dar, all residents of Srinagar.

A large haul of arms and ammunition including a hand grenades, some rounds, mobile phones and incriminating material has been seized from them as per the police official. Police have booked them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and filed a case at Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk Police Station.

The arrest comes within a week after similar group of four including terror aides including a woman was arrested by Srinagar Police. Their arrest followed the busting of an inter-state terror module of Lashkar-e-Toiba by Srinagar Police.

Officials said that the crackdown against terror network is part of intensified efforts to dismantle the support system to terror groups as OGWs play a crucial role in sustaining militants.