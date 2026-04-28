Five Arrested With Ammunition By Jammu And Kashmir Police In Srinagar, Booked Under UAPA
The Srinagar residents were arrested by the J&K Police along with a hand grenades, some rounds, mobile phones and incriminating material.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 12:41 PM IST
Srinagar: Five persons, arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir have been booked under anti-terror law after arms and ammunition were recovered from them, a police official said on Tuesday.
They have been identified as Mohammad Shafi Bhat alias Dr Shafi, Hadi Qadir, Mohammdd Jamal Mir, Mehrajudin Dar alias Mehran and Fayaz Ahmad Dar, all residents of Srinagar.
A large haul of arms and ammunition including a hand grenades, some rounds, mobile phones and incriminating material has been seized from them as per the police official. Police have booked them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and filed a case at Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk Police Station.
The arrest comes within a week after similar group of four including terror aides including a woman was arrested by Srinagar Police. Their arrest followed the busting of an inter-state terror module of Lashkar-e-Toiba by Srinagar Police.
Officials said that the crackdown against terror network is part of intensified efforts to dismantle the support system to terror groups as OGWs play a crucial role in sustaining militants.
On Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe into the inter-state terror module of Lashkar-e-Toiba. It secured custody of the five accused including two Pakistani militants. While the two Pakistani terrorists- Abdullah alias Abu Hurraira and Usman alias Khubaib, were granted a two-day remand, the three local accused were sent to 15-day custody.
The module was busted by Srinagar Police after conducting raids in three states including Punjab, Harayana and Rajasthan. Special teams of Srinagar police under the supervision of SSP Srinagar GV Sundeep Chakravarthy, conducted raids in the states early this month. Now, the NIA will conduct a deeper probe to unearth further linkages.
During probe, investigators found the Pakistani duo had been operating in India for over a decade using fake and forged documents to hide their original identity.
Their another associate Umer alias ‘Khargosh’, however, managed to fly out of the country after securing passport on fake identity. He is believed to have travelled to Indonesia and further to Saudi Arabia, according to officials. Several suspects were questioned during investigations.