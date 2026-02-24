ETV Bharat / state

Five Arrested In Tamil Nadu Digital Arrest Cyber Fraud Case, Known For Targeting The Elderly

Ranipet (Tamil Nadu): The Ranipet Special Police have arrested a five-member gang from Andhra Pradesh for allegedly extorting lakhs of rupees through a “digital arrest” cyber fraud.

The arrests follow a complaint received by the Ranipet Cyber Crime Police on December 16 last year regarding scammers impersonating central government and CBI officials. The fraudsters allegedly made WhatsApp video calls to victims, falsely accusing them of being involved in criminal cases and threatening them with “digital arrest” unless they paid money.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered, and five special teams were formed on the orders of Ranipet District Superintendent of Police Ayman Jamal. The teams launched an intensive investigation, analysing bank transactions, mobile phone records and technical data linked to the numbers used in the scam.

SIM Card Fraud Uncovered

Investigations revealed that the gang had swapped or used as many as 542 SIM cards over the past year. Using these numbers, they allegedly blackmailed several victims and extorted lakhs of rupees. Those targeted included retired government employees, elderly persons living alone and private company managers.

Continuous surveillance of the suspects’ phone numbers indicated that members of the gang had travelled to Tamil Nadu to procure SIM cards for their operations.