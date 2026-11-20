Five Arrested In Death Of BJP Leader's Son Allegedly Hit By Bulldozer At Samajwadi Party Rally In Gorakhpur
Five people have been arrested and Samajwadi Party leader Sadhu Yadav questioned after a BJP leader's teenage son died in an alleged Gorakhpur bulldozer crash.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested five persons in connection with the death of a 13-year-old son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who was allegedly crushed by a bulldozer during a rally led by Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, officials said on Friday.
Superintendent of Police (City) Nimish Patil identified the accused as Vinod Shahi, Shivang Nishad, Narsingh Yadav, Rahul Yadav and Virendra Yadav. “We are interrogating them and questioning Samajwadi Party leader Sadhu Yadav to determine his role in the incident in the Jharkhandi area,” he said.
The boy, Aryavardhan, son of BJP leader Omkar Singh Srinet, was critically injured after the bulldozer allegedly hit him on Wednesday when he was walking towards a nearby intersection to pick up his sister, Samriddhi, according to his family. He was rushed to AIIMS Gorakhpur, where doctors declared him dead.
Based on a complaint lodged by the boy’s father, police registered a case of negligence against six named individuals and up to 60 unidentified people, including the bulldozer operator and event organisers.
The death has sparked protests by his family and BJP workers, who blocked the Gorakhpur-Deoria road, demanding strict action against the culprits. The protestors termed the crash a "homicide" rather than an accident. However, they dispersed after officials assured them of action.
On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the bereaved family and expressed grief over the teenager's death. He also promised strict legal action against those responsible.
The boy’s family said officials have remained in constant touch with them. “The district magistrate, the senior police officers visited us. They promised that strict action is being taken under the directive of the Chief Minister,” said Srinet.
Meanwhile, Samajwadi chief Yadav released CCTV footage on social media offering a conflicting account. He claimed that the video indicates the boy was struck by a roadways bus rather than a bulldozer. He also criticised CM Adityanath and the BJP for making allegations before verifying the facts.
On the other hand, police said they are investigating all angles of the case. "It will help us to determine the exact circumstances of the accidents and people involved," they said.
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