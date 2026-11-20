ETV Bharat / state

Five Arrested In Death Of BJP Leader's Son Allegedly Hit By Bulldozer At Samajwadi Party Rally In Gorakhpur

Arrested accused in police custody ( ETV Bharat )

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested five persons in connection with the death of a 13-year-old son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who was allegedly crushed by a bulldozer during a rally led by Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, officials said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Nimish Patil identified the accused as Vinod Shahi, Shivang Nishad, Narsingh Yadav, Rahul Yadav and Virendra Yadav. “We are interrogating them and questioning Samajwadi Party leader Sadhu Yadav to determine his role in the incident in the Jharkhandi area,” he said.

The boy, Aryavardhan, son of BJP leader Omkar Singh Srinet, was critically injured after the bulldozer allegedly hit him on Wednesday when he was walking towards a nearby intersection to pick up his sister, Samriddhi, according to his family. He was rushed to AIIMS Gorakhpur, where doctors declared him dead. Based on a complaint lodged by the boy’s father, police registered a case of negligence against six named individuals and up to 60 unidentified people, including the bulldozer operator and event organisers. The death has sparked protests by his family and BJP workers, who blocked the Gorakhpur-Deoria road, demanding strict action against the culprits. The protestors termed the crash a "homicide" rather than an accident. However, they dispersed after officials assured them of action.