Five Arrested For Assaulting Mentally Challenged Woman In Haridwar

Haridwar: Five, including a woman, of the six persons booked for assaulting a mentally challenged woman in the Labour colony under Ranipur police limits of Uttarakhand's Haridwar were arrested on Monday evening, police said, adding that a manhunt for the sixth person was launched.

The incident took place on Monday when the 50-year-old victim wandered far from her home and entered someone else's house, where residents mistook her for a thief and raised an alarm. People from the surrounding area also gathered and started beating the woman without knowing her mental condition, police said.

The mob tied the woman to a pole and brutally beat her up. The woman kept screaming and pleading to be released, but no one showed her any mercy. Meanwhile, someone made a video of the incident and posted it on social media. When the victim's family members came to know about it, a fight broke out between them and the accused. The victim's son filed a complaint at the Ranipur police station demanding strict action against the accused.

Haridwar SP Abhay Pratap Singh had said that no one has the right to take the law into their own hands, and this brutality against a mentally challenged woman is inexcusable.