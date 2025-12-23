Five Arrested For Assaulting Mentally Challenged Woman In Haridwar
Published : December 23, 2025 at 3:34 PM IST
Haridwar: Five, including a woman, of the six persons booked for assaulting a mentally challenged woman in the Labour colony under Ranipur police limits of Uttarakhand's Haridwar were arrested on Monday evening, police said, adding that a manhunt for the sixth person was launched.
The incident took place on Monday when the 50-year-old victim wandered far from her home and entered someone else's house, where residents mistook her for a thief and raised an alarm. People from the surrounding area also gathered and started beating the woman without knowing her mental condition, police said.
The mob tied the woman to a pole and brutally beat her up. The woman kept screaming and pleading to be released, but no one showed her any mercy. Meanwhile, someone made a video of the incident and posted it on social media. When the victim's family members came to know about it, a fight broke out between them and the accused. The victim's son filed a complaint at the Ranipur police station demanding strict action against the accused.
Haridwar SP Abhay Pratap Singh had said that no one has the right to take the law into their own hands, and this brutality against a mentally challenged woman is inexcusable.
After the video of the woman's assault went viral, the police were informed, and senior officials took cognisance of the matter and ordered immediate action. Based on a complaint filed by the woman's family, a case was registered against six persons, and an investigation was initiated.
On instructions of SSP Pramendra Singh Dobal, the accused were detained for questioning, after which they were arrested. They have been identified as Rahul, Inder, Rakesh, Ashu and a woman.
Ranipur police station in-charge Shanti Kumar said such inhumane incidents will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and it will be ensured that the accused get the strictest possible action.
