ETV Bharat / state

Five Armed Robbers Loot Rs 50 Lakh From SBI Branch In Surat

Surat: Five armed men stormed into the State Bank of India's (SBI) Varachana branch in Gujarat's Surat in broad daylight on Monday and decamped with approximately Rs 50 lakh, police said.

According to police, the robbers suddenly barged into the branch amid banking hours in the afternoon, brandishing weapons. Taking employees and customers at gunpoint, they forced them into a corner and took them hostage. Afterwards, they proceeded to the strong room and the cash counters.

Preliminary estimates suggest that the perpetrators managed to take approximately Rs 50 lakh in cash and vanished in the blink of an eye. The entire operation was executed so swiftly that people in the vicinity remained completely unaware of it.