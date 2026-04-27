Five Armed Robbers Loot Rs 50 Lakh From SBI Branch In Surat
DCP Alok Kumar said the cash was looted from the cashier and from the deposit box brought by a cash-in-transit vehicle to the bank premises.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST
Surat: Five armed men stormed into the State Bank of India's (SBI) Varachana branch in Gujarat's Surat in broad daylight on Monday and decamped with approximately Rs 50 lakh, police said.
According to police, the robbers suddenly barged into the branch amid banking hours in the afternoon, brandishing weapons. Taking employees and customers at gunpoint, they forced them into a corner and took them hostage. Afterwards, they proceeded to the strong room and the cash counters.
Preliminary estimates suggest that the perpetrators managed to take approximately Rs 50 lakh in cash and vanished in the blink of an eye. The entire operation was executed so swiftly that people in the vicinity remained completely unaware of it.
A large force from the Varachha, including senior officers from the Surat police, rushed to the scene. Teams from the crime branch and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also reached the spot. The entire area was cordoned off, and all entry and exit points of the city were blocked to apprehend the robbers.
Police are trying to analyse physical descriptions of the individuals along with the registration numbers of their vehicles from CCTV footage of the area.
DCP Alok Kumar said the cash was looted from the cashier and from the cash deposit box brought by a cash-in-transit vehicle to the premises. "We are verifying the exact amount of cash stolen. Although five accused have been identified, there is a possibility that more people are involved, as certain angles were not captured by the cameras. Separate teams from the crime branch have been deployed. Based on information received from the bank, the accused spoke in Hindi and utilised weapons to intimidate the people," he added.
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