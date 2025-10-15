Five Accused In Zubeen Garg Death Case Remanded To Judicial Custody
The court, expressing concern for their safety, ruled that they should be sent to a jail where there were fewer prisoners.
Guwahati: The five people arrested in connection with the death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore last month were on Wednesday sent to judicial custody after their police remand ended.
North East Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen’s manager Siddharth Sharma, the singer’s and Assam DGP Sandipan Garg, and Garg's two personal security officers (PSOs), Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya, were remanded to judicial custody by the Kamrup Chief Judicial Magistrate.
Citing security reasons, the five accused were not lodged in the Guwahati Central Jail and have been transferred to the newly inaugurated Baksa District Jail. The Baksa District Jail, built at a cost of Rs 53.86 crore with a capacity for 200 prisoners, was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 21, but had not yet begun housing inmates until this transfer.
Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma were arrested on October 1 in Delhi in connection with the singer’s death in Singapore last month and were booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy and causing death by negligence, with murder charges added later.
The duo were given police custody for 14 days, which ended on Tuesday. Zubeen Garg's cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg was arrested on October 8 and remanded to seven days of police custody.
Serving as the in-charge of the co-district superintendent of police of Boko-Chaygaon in Kamrup district, Sandipan was suspended from office on the day of his arrest.
The police officer had accompanied the singer to Singapore and was present on the yacht during Zubeen's last moments. The singer's two PSOs were arrested on October 10 and were remanded to five-day police custody.
The Assam government had constituted a 10-member SIT to investigate the singer's death in Singapore due to drowning in the sea on September 19.
