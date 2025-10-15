ETV Bharat / state

Five Accused In Zubeen Garg Death Case Remanded To Judicial Custody

File photo of Zubeeen Garg ( ETV Bharat )

Guwahati: The five people arrested in connection with the death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore last month were on Wednesday sent to judicial custody after their police remand ended. North East Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen’s manager Siddharth Sharma, the singer’s and Assam DGP Sandipan Garg, and Garg's two personal security officers (PSOs), Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya, were remanded to judicial custody by the Kamrup Chief Judicial Magistrate. Accused In Zubeen Garg Death Case Remanded To Judicial Custody (ETV Bharat) Citing security reasons, the five accused were not lodged in the Guwahati Central Jail and have been transferred to the newly inaugurated Baksa District Jail. The Baksa District Jail, built at a cost of Rs 53.86 crore with a capacity for 200 prisoners, was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 21, but had not yet begun housing inmates until this transfer. Accused in Zubeen Garg death case sent to Baksa District Jail (ETV Bharat)