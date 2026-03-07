Gujarat: 15 Fishermen Stranded On Island Iran
Villagers have appealed to both Gujarat government and Centre to intervene through diplomatic channels and ensure the safe return of stranded fishermen at the earliest.
Umargaon: Over 15 fishermen from Maroli village in Umargaon tehsil of Valsad district of Gujarat are reportedly stranded in Iran amid rising tensions and a war-like situation in the region.
Concerned family members say they have been unable to contact their relatives for the past five days and have appealed to the authorities for immediate intervention. According to the families, the fishermen had travelled to an island in Iran for fishing work several months ago.
Until about five days ago, they were in regular contact with their families and had informed them that the situation there was normal. However, communication has now been severely disrupted. Family members say internet services have reportedly been suspended in parts of Iran, while mobile networks remain extremely weak.
Even when calls connect, they last barely a minute before being disconnected. In addition, the lack of electricity and charging facilities has made it difficult for the fishermen to keep their phones operational. The uncertainty has created fear and anxiety among families in Maroli village, who are worried about the safety of their relatives as tensions escalate in the West Asia region.
On Saturday, family members approached the Mamlatdar office in Umargaon and submitted a representation seeking urgent help from the authorities. They urged the government to take immediate steps to ensure the safe return of the fishermen stranded in Iran.
Family member Monica Ben Tandel said her husband is among those stuck on the island and that she has not been able to speak to him for the past five days.
"Earlier, we could speak briefly on the phone, but now the mobile is mostly switched off. Even if the call connects, it lasts only a minute before getting cut. We request both the state and central governments to help bring our fishermen back safely," she said.
Maroli Sarpanch Summer Ben Tandel also expressed concern over the situation, stating that more than 15 young men from the village working in fishing activities in Iran are currently stranded.
She said that due to the suspension of internet and mobile services in the region, the fishermen have been unable to contact their families for several days. Villagers have appealed to the Gujarat government and the Centre to intervene through diplomatic channels and ensure the safe return of the stranded fishermen at the earliest.